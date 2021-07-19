This is a reminder that the Athens County Port Authority will have its monthly board meeting on Wednesday 7/21/2021 at 1pm in person at the Innovation Center. Interested participants who wish to join should email Kate Perani at kate@athenscountyohedc.com for the room and other information.
