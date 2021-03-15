This is a reminder that the Athens County Port Authority will have its monthly board meeting on Wednesday, March 17 at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Interested participants who wish to join should email Kate Perani at kate@athenscountyohedc.com for the Zoom link.
Trending Now
-
Former Nelsonville Deputy Auditor arrested on theft charges; pleads not guilty
-
Child fatally shot in Nelsonville dies early Saturday morning
-
Athens one of 15 mass vaccination sites to open across Ohio
-
Missing child in Athens County
-
Smith’s attorney files in Common Pleas court in bid to reinstate him to council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.