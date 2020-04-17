The Athens County Port Authority will be holding a special meeting on, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This meeting is to have board members vote on the building committees recommendations for the speculative building project. In order to remain in compliance with Sunshine Law, participants may email admin@athenscountyohedc.com to request meeting log-in information. Public participants will also be asked to announce themselves before the meeting begins.
