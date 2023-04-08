Athens City Council will meet in committees at 7 p.m. April 10 in council chambers on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St.
City of Nelsonville Finance Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. April 10 in council chambers, 211 Lake Hope Drive. The meeting is being held to discuss city finances.
Nelsonville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. April 10 in council chambers, 211 Lake Hope Drive.
The Athens Historic Preservation Commissioner will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 10 in city hall, first floor conference room.
Athens County Budget Commission will meet at 9 a.m. April 11 in the auditor’s conference room, on the first floor of the courthouse annex.
Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. April 11, in the conference room, second floor of the courthouse annex.
The Glouster Park Committee will meet at 5 p.m. April 11 at the Glouster Park turnaround. They will set a date for opening ceremonies for the walking path and restrooms. All are invited to attend.
The Athens-Meigs ESC Governing Board will meeting at 6 p.m. April 12 to conduct a regular board meeting at the AMESC Office, 21 Birge Drive, Chauncey. Those wishing to attend the meeting may do so in person. AMESC Governing Board webpage:
Scipio Township Trustees, Meigs County, will hold their regular township meeting at 7 p.m. April 12 at the Harrisonville Fire House.
The Outreach and Communications Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 11. The Accessibility and Advocacy Committee will meet at noon April 14. Both committees will meet in the City Building, front conference room. The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 19, in the conference room of the Athens Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. If an accommodation is needed in any meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
The Athens City-County Health Department will hold a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. April 17 at Athens City-County Health Department, 278 W. Union St., Athens, for “general purposes”. This is a continuation of topics not covered due to time constraints at the regularly scheduled board meeting on April 3. The public is welcome.
Federal Hocking Local School District Board of Education’s meeting scheduled for April 18 has been changed to 6 p.m. April 25 in the high school/middle school library.
The Village of Albany Finance and Personnel Committee Meeting will meet at 6 p.m. May 3, at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany.
Canaan Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. May 8 in the township maintenance garage on County Road 24.
