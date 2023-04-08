  • Athens City Council will meet in committees at 7 p.m. April 10 in council chambers on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St.
  • City of Nelsonville Finance Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. April 10 in council chambers, 211 Lake Hope Drive. The meeting is being held to discuss city finances.
  • Nelsonville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. April 10 in council chambers, 211 Lake Hope Drive.
  • The Athens Historic Preservation Commissioner will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 10 in city hall, first floor conference room.
  • Athens County Budget Commission will meet at 9 a.m. April 11 in the auditor’s conference room, on the first floor of the courthouse annex.
  • Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. April 11, in the conference room, second floor of the courthouse annex.
  • The Glouster Park Committee will meet at 5 p.m. April 11 at the Glouster Park turnaround. They will set a date for opening ceremonies for the walking path and restrooms. All are invited to attend.
  • The Athens-Meigs ESC Governing Board will meeting at 6 p.m. April 12 to conduct a regular board meeting at the AMESC Office, 21 Birge Drive, Chauncey. Those wishing to attend the meeting may do so in person. AMESC Governing Board webpage:


