Athens County public meetings By Staff and submitted reports Apr 20, 2023

Athens City Council will meet in committees at 7 p.m. April 24 in city hall, third floor council chambers.

Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. April 25, in the conference room, second floor of the courthouse annex.

Federal Hocking Local School District Board of Education's meeting scheduled for April 18 has been changed to 6 p.m. April 25 in the high school/middle school library.

The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. April 25 at Beacon School, 801 W. Union St., Athens.

Trimble Local School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. April 27 in the Trimble High School library.

Westside Community Association will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. April 27 at Central Avenue Church, 73 Central Ave., Athens.

Athens City School District will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 27 at Athens High School.

The Village of Albany Finance and Personnel Committee Meeting will meet at 6 p.m. May 3, at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany.

Canaan Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. May 8 in the township maintenance garage on County Road 24.

Please send meeting announcements via email to info@athensmessenger.com
