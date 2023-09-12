The Athens-Meigs ESC Governing Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a regular meeting at the AMESC Office, 21 Birge Drive, Chauncey. Those wishing to attend the meeting may do so in person. AMESC Governing Board webpage: athensmeigs.com
The Thursday meeting of the Athens County Regional Planning Commission is canceled. The group will reconvene in October.
The Outreach and Communications Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Berry Conference Room, City Building. The meetings are open to the public. If an accommodation is needed, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District will hold a board meeting at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, 35 Nelsonville Square, Nelsonville. This is a regular quarterly meeting for the Board. The public is welcome. For copies of the agenda, contact A-HSWD at (740) 753-6885.
The Albany Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at village hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany. Discussion will be about a proposed planned unit development on the property located at 5659 Hamill Road.
The Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Community Center Conference Room. The meetings are open to the public. If an accommodation is needed, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
The Athens County Land Bank will meet at 11 a.m. Sept. 20.
Albany Village Council will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 to discuss food trucks. The meeting will be held at village hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany.
