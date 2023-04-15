Athens City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. April 17 in city hall, third floor council chambers.
Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. April 18, in the conference room, second floor of the courthouse annex.
The Athens City-County Health Department will hold a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. April 17 at Athens City-County Health Department, 278 W. Union St., Athens, for “general purposes”. This is a continuation of topics not covered due to time constraints at the regularly scheduled board meeting on April 3. The public is welcome.
Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 19, in the conference room of the Athens Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. If an accommodation is needed in any meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
Federal Hocking Local School District Board of Education’s meeting scheduled for April 18 has been changed to 6 p.m. April 25 in the high school/middle school library.
Trimble Local School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. April 27 in the Trimble High School library.
Westside Community Association will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. April 27 at Central Avenue Church, 73 Central Ave., Athens.
The Village of Albany Finance and Personnel Committee Meeting will meet at 6 p.m. May 3, at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany.
Canaan Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. May 8 in the township maintenance garage on County Road 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.