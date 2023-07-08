  • Athens County Board of Elections will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the board office, 15 S. Court St., Room 130, Athens.
  • Athens County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the second floor conference room of the Athens County Courthouse annex.
  • Athens County Regional Planning Commission will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday at Athens County EMS Station 51.
  • Athens County Public Libraries board will meet from 4:30-5:30 p.m. July 17 at the Nelsonville Public Library.


  

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.