Editor’s note:According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least 24 hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Athens City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday at the council chambers, Athens City Building, 8 E. Washington St.
Athens County Budget Commission meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, first floor, courthouse annex, Athens.
Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, in the conference room, second floor of the courthouse annex.
Athens County Children Services Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. March 20, at 4 p.m. at 2099 E. State St., Suite A, Athens. For information, call Otis Crockron at (740) 592-3061.
The Tri-County Career Center Board of Education will meet on March 21 in Room 108/Pierce Room at the center, 15676 State Route 691, Nelsonville. A police meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., and a regular board meeting at 6 p.m.
There will be a meeting of the Albany Facility & Maintenance Committee on Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m. at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton Street, Albany.
