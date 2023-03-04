Editor’s note:According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least 24 hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Athens City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, in Council Chambers, on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.
Athens County Board of Elections will have a reorganizational and regular board meeting at 2 p.m. Monday at the board’s office, 15 S. Court St., Room 130, Athens.
Athens County Budget Commission meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, first floor, courthouse annex, Athens.
Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, in the conference room, second floor of the courthouse annex.
The Outreach and Communications Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet Tuesday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. The Accessibility and Advocacy Committee will meet Friday, March 10 at noon. Both committees will meet in the City Building, front conference room. The Commission will meet Wednesday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the conference room of the Athens Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. If an accommodation is needed in any meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
Scipio Township Trustees, Meigs County, will hold their regular township meeting at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Harrisonville Fire House.
Chauncey Village Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. March 14 at village hall, 42 Converse St., Chauncey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.