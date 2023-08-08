The Athens City Commission on Disabilities’ Accessibility and Advocacy Committee will meet at noon Friday, in the Berry Conference Room of the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens. The meetings are open to the public. If an accommodation is needed, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
Athens County Children Services Board will hold a regular monthly meetings at 4 p.m. Monday at 14 Stonybrook Drive, Athens. For information, call Otis Crockron at (740) 592-3061.
The Athens County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the second floor conference room of the courthouse annex.
Tri-County Career Center Board of Education will hold a policy meeting at 5 p.m. and special board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the center’s room 108/Pierce Room, 15676 State Route 691, Nelsonville.
Albany village council will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at village hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany. They will discuss food trucks.
The Athens County Public Libraries’ August Board meeting takes place during Parade of the Hills. Due to the book sale happening in the Nelsonville Public Library’s meeting room, the August meeting will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Athens Public Library. This meeting is open to the public, with time set aside for public comment.
The Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Athens Community Center Conference Room, 701 E. State St., Athens. The meetings are open to the public. If an accommodation is needed, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
The Albany Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany.
Due to the Labor Day Holiday, the regular meeting of the Canaan Township Trustees will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the township maintenance garage on County Road 24.
