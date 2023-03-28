Athens City Council will meet in committees at 7 p.m. Monday at the council chambers, Athens City Building, 8 E. Washington St.
Nelsonville City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at council chambers, 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville.
Athens County Budget Commission meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, first floor, courthouse annex, Athens.
Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, in the conference room, second floor of the courthouse annex.
There will be a meeting of the Albany Facility & Maintenance Committee at 6 p.m. March 27 at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton Street, Albany.
The Albany Planning Commission will be having a meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 27 at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany.
The 317 Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. March 27 at 7990 Dairy Lane, in Athens. These meetings are in-person or virtual, and the public is welcome to attend. For information, visit the website at www.317board.org or call (740) 593-3177.
Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. March 28, at Beacon School, 801 W. Union St., Athens.
Nelsonville City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. March 29 at City Hall, 211 Lake Hope Drive. The purpose of the meeting is to hold final city manager interviews of applicants and possibly hire a permanent city manager.
Alexander Township Trustees are changing their regular April meeting to 7 a.m. April 1 at the garage.
The Village of Albany Finance and Personnel Committee Meeting on April 5, will start at 5:30 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. The next meeting on May 3, will be at its regular time of 6 p.m. The meetings are held at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany.
