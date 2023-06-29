  • The Village of Glouster has a regular monthly meeting set for 5 p.m. Monday at the Glouster Depot, 53 High St., Glouster.
  • Athens County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. July 6 at the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex, 15 S. Court St.

  • Due to the July 4 holiday, the Columbia Township Trustees, Meigs County, will hold their Regular Monthly Meeting at 3:30 p.m. July 7 at the Fire Station.

  • The Athens County Board of Revision will meet at 10 a.m. Friday in the Auditor's Conference Room, located on the first floor of the Athens County Courthouse Annex.
  • Athens County Board of Elections will meet at 3:30 p.m. July 10 at the board office, 15 S. Court St., Room 130, Athens.
  • Athens County Public Libraries board will meet from 4:30-5:30 p.m. July 17 at the Nelsonville Public Library.


  

