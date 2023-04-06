  • Athens City Council will meet in committees at 7 p.m. April 10 in council chambers on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St.
  • Athens County Budget Commission will meet at 9 a.m. April 11.
  • Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. April 11, in the conference room, second floor of the courthouse annex.
  • The Glouster Park Committee will meet at 5 p.m. April 11 at the Glouster Park turnaround. They will set a date for opening ceremonies for the walking path and restrooms. All are invited to attend.
  • Federal Hocking Local School District Board of Education’s meeting scheduled for April 18 has been changed to 6 p.m. April 25 in the high school/middle school library.
  • The Village of Albany Finance and Personnel Committee Meeting will meet at 6 p.m. May 3, at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany.
  • Canaan Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. May 8 in the township maintenance garage on County Road 24.


