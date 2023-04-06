Athens County public meetings Staff and submitted reports Apr 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Athens City Council will meet in committees at 7 p.m. April 10 in council chambers on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St.Athens County Budget Commission will meet at 9 a.m. April 11.Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. April 11, in the conference room, second floor of the courthouse annex.The Glouster Park Committee will meet at 5 p.m. April 11 at the Glouster Park turnaround. They will set a date for opening ceremonies for the walking path and restrooms. All are invited to attend.Federal Hocking Local School District Board of Education’s meeting scheduled for April 18 has been changed to 6 p.m. April 25 in the high school/middle school library.The Village of Albany Finance and Personnel Committee Meeting will meet at 6 p.m. May 3, at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany.Canaan Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. May 8 in the township maintenance garage on County Road 24.Please send meeting announcements via email to info@athensmessenger.com Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Information Technology Business Politics Construction Industry Law Journalism The Economy Publishing Architecture School Systems Trade Job Market Institutions Internet Technical Terminology Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Bernie Roell appointed as Nelsonville city manager Four resign from Nelsonville City Council Survivors Advocacy Outreach Program withdraws $1.4 million in grant funds from Nelsonville Nelsonville-York hosts Rocky Brands Track & Field Invitational Sophia Szolosi looks to stay focused amidst meteoric rise in freshman year Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.