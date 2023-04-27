Athens City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. May 1 in city hall, third floor council chambers.
Trimble Local School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. April 27 in the Trimble High School library.
Westside Community Association will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. April 27 at Central Avenue Church, 73 Central Ave., Athens.
Athens City School District will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 27 at Athens High School.
The Village of Albany Finance and Personnel Committee Meeting will meet at 6 p.m. May 3, at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany.
Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District will hold two district policy committee meetings to hear from local health and safety agencies and the public to share their input on the new Solid Wast Management Plan. The Hocking County Public Meeting will be at 6 pm. May 3 at the Logan-Hocking County District Library, Logan. Athens County meeting will be at 6 p.m. May 4 at the Athens Public Library, 30 Home St., The public is invited to give input (5 minutes) on what should be in the plan at the meeting, or go to the website, www.ahswd.org, to take a survey. For information, email ahswd@nelsonvilletv.com or call (740) 753-6885.
Canaan Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. May 8 in the township maintenance garage on County Road 24.
The regular board meeting of the Federal Hocking Local School District Board of Education scheduled for May 16 will be held at 5 p.m. in the high school/middle school library.
