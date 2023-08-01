The Athens County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the second floor conference room of the courthouse annex.
Buckeye Hills Regional Council Executive Committee will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Buckeye Hills Regional Council Office, 1400 Pike St., Marietta. The purpose of the meeting is to provide updates on projects throughout the region.
The Alexander Township trustees changed the August meeting to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the township garage.
The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District will hold a District Policy Committee Meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Logan-Hocking County District Library Meeting Room, 230 E. Main St., Logan. There will be speakers from environmental health organizations and the Committee will be reviewing priorities and plans for the upcoming Solid Waste Management Plan. This is a regular monthly meeting for the Policy Committee. The public is welcome to give input on the new Solid Waste Management Plan and will be given an opportunity to speak. For information, email ahswd@nelsonvilletv.com or call (740) 753-6885.
Columbia Township Trustees will meet at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the fire station, for the regular monthly meeting.
The Athens County Public Libraries’ August Board meeting takes place during Parade of the Hills. Due to the book sale happening in the Nelsonville Public Library’s meeting room, the August meeting will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Athens Public Library. This meeting is open to the public, with time set aside for public comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.