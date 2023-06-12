  • Athens County Port Authority will meet at 1 p.m. June 14 at 340 W. State St., Unit 26, Athens.
  • Athens City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. June 19 at city building, 8 E. Washington St.
  • Nelsonville City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. June 26 at city hall, 211 Lake Hope Drive.


  

