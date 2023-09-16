Athens City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers, located on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.
The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District will hold a board meeting at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, 35 Nelsonville Square, Nelsonville. This is a regular quarterly meeting for the Board. The public is welcome. For copies of the agenda, contact A-HSWD at (740) 753-6885.
Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room, located on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
Tri-County Career Center Board of Education of Athens County will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Room 108/Pierce Room at Tri-County Career Center, 15676 State Route 691, Nelsonville. The public is encouraged to attend.
The Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Community Center Conference Room. The meetings are open to the public. If an accommodation is needed, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
The Athens County Land Bank will meet at 11 a.m. Sept. 20.
Albany Village Council will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 to discuss food trucks. The meeting will be held at village hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany.
The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District will hold a District Policy Committee Meeting at noon Sept. 20, at Nelsonville Public Library, Large Conference Room, Nelsonville, Ohio. The public is welcome to give input on the new Solid Waste Management Plan and will be given an opportunity to speak. For information, email ahswd@nelsonvilletv.com or call (740) 753-6885.
Athens County Children Services Board will meet at 4 p.m. Sept. 26 at 14 Stonybrook Drive, Athens. For information, call Otis Crockron at (740) 592-3061.
