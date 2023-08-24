- The 317 Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at 7990 Dairy Lane, Athens. The meetings are in-person or virtual, and the public is welcome to attend. For information, call (740) 593-3177 or go to the website 317board.org
- The Athens City Council will meet in committee at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.
- The City of Nelsonville Police and Fire Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville. The meeting will be held to discuss dispatching operations with the Hocking College Police Department.
- Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the second-floor conference room of the courthouse annex.
- The Buckeye Hills Regional Advisory Council will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 30 at the Buckeye Hills office at 1400 Pike St., Marietta. For information, contact Program Assistant Janie Collins at jcollins@buckeyehills.org or (740) 376-1039.
- Athens County Board of Election will have a protest hearing regarding the candidacy of Greg Smith for Nelsonville City Council at 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Athens County Courthouse, third floor, Court Room A, 1 S. Court St., Athens.
- Due to the Labor Day Holiday, the regular meeting of the Canaan Township Trustees will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the township maintenance garage on County Road 24.
- The Athens County Land Bank will not meeting in August. The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 20.
- Albany Village Council will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 to discuss food trucks. The meeting will be held at village hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany.
Please send meeting announcements via email to info@athensmessenger.com
