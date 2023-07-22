  • Nelsonville City Council cancelled its regular council meeting scheduled for Monday. It also cancelled the Aug. 28 meeting.
  • Athens County Children Service Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Monday at 14 Stonybrook Drive, Athens.
  • The 317 Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at 7990 Dairy Lane, Athens. These meetings are in-person or virtual, and the public is welcome to attend. For information, visit


  

