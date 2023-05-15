  • Athens City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. May 15 in city hall, third floor council chambers.

  • The City of Nelsonville Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 5:45 p.m. May 15 at City Hall. The meeting is being held to discuss pool rates for the 2023 summer season.

  • The City of Nelsonville Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. May 15 at City Hall to discuss and review 2023 Aquatic Center rates.
  • Nelsonville City Council will hold a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. May 15 at city hall to discuss and review the 2023 Aquatic Center rates. They will also meet in executive session.
  • Athens City Council will meet in committees at 7 p.m. May 22 in city hall, third floor council chambers.
  • Nelsonville City Council will have a regular meeting at 7 p.m. May 22 at city hall, 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville. The meeting may be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, https:/tinyurl.com/bhv6bp4u . The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
  • The Athens County Board of Elections will have a regular board meeting at 3:30 p.m. May 15 in the board's office, 15 S. Court St., Room 130, Athens.
  • Athens County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. May 16 in the courthouse annex, second floor conference room.


