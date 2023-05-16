  • Athens City Council will meet in committees at 7 p.m. May 22 in city hall, third floor council chambers.
  • Nelsonville City Council will have a regular meeting at 7 p.m. May 22 at city hall, 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville. The meeting may be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, https:/tinyurl.com/bhv6bp4u . The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
  • Athens County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. May 16 in the courthouse annex, second floor conference room.


