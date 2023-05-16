Athens City Council will meet in committees at 7 p.m. May 22 in city hall, third floor council chambers.
Nelsonville City Council will have a regular meeting at 7 p.m. May 22 at city hall, 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville. The meeting may be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, https:/tinyurl.com/bhv6bp4u . The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
Athens County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. May 16 in the courthouse annex, second floor conference room.
The regular board meeting of the Federal Hocking Local School District Board of Education scheduled for May 16 will be held at 5 p.m. in the high school/middle school library.
The next meeting of the Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will be held at 3 p.m. May 16 at the Prisley-Wells Commissioner Building, 10 Hope Drive, Athens. Normally regular meetings are held every third Tuesday of each month.
The Board of Revision will meet at 2 p.m. May 17 in the Athens County Auditor's Office Conference Room on the first floor of the courthouse annex. The meeting will be held to review the Tax Year 2022 complaints.
The Athens County Port Authority Board will meet at 1 p.m. May 17 in room 103 of the Ohio University Innovation Center, 340 W. State St., Athens.
The 317 Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. May 22 at 7990 Dairy Lane, Athens. These meetings are in-person or virtual, and the public is welcome to attend. For information, visit 317board.org online or call (740) 593-3177.
Athens County Children Services Board will meet at 4 p.m. May 23 at 14 Stonybrook Drive, Athens. For information, call Otis Crockron at (740) 592-3061.
The Albany Grants Committee will meet at 6 p.m. June 8 to conduct regular business. The meeting will be held at council chambers, 5153 Alton St., Albany.
The Lodi Township trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 19.
