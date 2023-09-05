Carthage Township Trustees will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, due to Monday being Labor Day.
Athens City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Council chambers on the third-floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.
Athens County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
The Village of Glouster will have a regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Glouster Depot, 53 High St., Glouster.
The Athens-Meigs ESC Governing Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a regular meeting at the AMESC Office, 21 Birge Drive, Chauncey. Those wishing to attend the meeting may do so in person. AMESC Governing Board webpage: athensmeigs.com
Due to the Labor Day Holiday, the regular meeting of the Canaan Township Trustees will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the township maintenance garage on County Road 24.
The Sept. 14 meeting of the Athens County Regional Planning Commission is canceled. The group will reconvene in October.
The Outreach and Communications Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12 n the Berry Conference Room, City Building. The meetings are open to the public. If an accommodation is needed, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
The Accessibility and Advocacy Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet at noon Sept. 8 at noon in the Berry Conference Room, City Building. The meetings are open to the public. If an accommodation is needed, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
The Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Community Center Conference Room. The meetings are open to the public. If an accommodation is needed, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
The Athens County Land Bank will not meeting in August. The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 20.
Albany Village Council will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 to discuss food trucks. The meeting will be held at village hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany.
