Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Hannah J. Seevers fka Hanna J. Prokop, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 402, Athens, to Joshua E. McWilliams, $103,000.
Stephen Grissett, 2134 Reynolds Ave., Albany, to Tiffany A. Holt, $159,900.
Jeremy and Joie Carr, 8415 New England Road, Stewart, to Alex H. Douglas, $125,000.
Daniel Vazeer Akbar and Candice Eve Akbar, 77 Hudson Ave., Athens, to Tamarah Pillay, $157,500.
Helen P. Chila, trustee, 7984 Rolling Hills Dr., Athens, to Markia and Derek Weber, $315,000.
Frederick W. Stanton and Mindy Brudno, 27 Farhills Dr., Athens, to Justin Daering and Elizabeth Ashford Glass, $290,000.
Tami Schnars, 630 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, to Daniel A. Boros, $110,000.
Kimberly Nebit Gregg-Cornell, successor trustee, 13484 Scatter Ridge Road, Athens, to Jillian Williams Gregg, $188,000.
Yahini Properties, LLC, 15-15 1/2 Maple St., Amesville, to Thomas E. Ripple, $150,000.
Joe Lucas, 415 Locust St., Glouster, to Bobby Blackburn, $2,000.
Kent Lankas, 23 First St., Athens, to Athens Flag Properties, LLC, $22,100.
Gregory A. and Jennifer K. Fialko, 11 Sunnyside Dr., Athens, to Krystal M. Geyer, $286,000.
Howdyshell Land Ventures LLC, 12366 Pleasanton Road, Athens, to Ashley M. and Craig A. Johnson, $239,500.
Paul R. Nostrant (Allison), 7155 Radford Road, Athens, to The Pink Pineapple, LLC (Lisa A. Lee, member), $173,900.
Orion Ventures, LLC, 9175 Echo Lane, Athens, to Charles M. Reynolds, $134,000.
Estate of Shirley R. Bostater, 5006 State Route 78, Buchtel, to Craig and Melissa Bostater, $72,139.42
H2 Development, LLC, 71.193 acres on Lemaster Road, Athens, to RCCR Investments, LLC, $200,000.
RCCR Investments, LLC, 71.193 acres on Lemaster Road, Athens, to Cary R. Glay, trustee, $308,740.
Chloe M. Irish, 247 W. Union St., Unit 201A, to Luke Edwards, $118,214.
Roger Poling, 12.97 acres and minerals on Marietta Run Road, Bern Twp., to Richard McCullough, Jr., $44,250.
Jessica McKee, 24 Monroe St., Glouster, to North Fairlawn Property Group, Inc., $24,000.
Shawn M. Wooten and Lyndsie Metts, 6945 Cornell Road, Athens, to Erin H-E Bright, $220,000.
Transitional Resources, LLC, 17727 N. Akron Ave., Buchtel, to Akron Avenue Rentals, LLC, $10,000.
Arcadia Reality, LLC, 25675 Main St., Coolville, to 25675 Main Realty LLC, $2,837,034.
Bruno A. Jose and Richelle Jose, 12466 Rainbow Lake Road, Athens, to Benjamin and Sara Carsey, $165,000.
Norma L. Sayre, trustee, 16526 State Route 329, Amesville, to Keirsten Shifflet and Nathan Braglin, $179,000.
Philip P. Ulichney, trustee, 123 Beal Road, Athens, to Bradford A. Moore, $232,500.
Phillip David Sullivan, 5323 Marietta Ave., Buchtel, to Darien ML Adkins, $139,000.
Scott E. and Anitra B. Martin, 7 S. 5th St., Jacksonville, to Jessie and John Brammer, $134,000.
Stephen M. and Karen M. Kempton, 11 Hartman Road, The Plains, to Sharon L. West, $115,000.
John Stephen Caul, Robert Caul and Michael Caul, acreage on Pleasant Hill Road, Athens to Robert E. Sickels, $32,750.
Lori J. Coon and Terry Poling, co-trustees, 2500 Baker Road, Albany, to to Jason N. and Rachel D. Terry, $186,000.
Richard E. and Carol S. Sanborn, 8900 State Route 685, Millfield, to Dana L. Diillon and Larry A. Turner, $215,000.
Craig A. and Cynthia A. Garrelts, 42 N. Clinton St., The Plains, to Sherri L. Eblin, $91,000.
Lucille W. Hawk, 20.55 acres on Old US Route 33, Athens, to Donald E. and Christy C. Lee, $82,2000.
Kristin A. Schuller, 11 Roxbury Dr., Athens, to Larissa Horner, $310,000.
Riley United Rentals, LLC, 11 N. Clinton St., The Plains, to Kroy Sorrell, $155,500.
Richard A. Sams, 11 Eden Place, Athens, to David Thibeault, $155,000.
Giancarlo Rodriquez, 5794 University Heights Dr., Athens, to Micahel Sorrell, $110,000.
Rick Warren, one acre on Buckeye Road, Nelsonville, to Zacharias F. Skeens, $5,500.
Reginald and Emily Frazier, Lot 411 White Ash Cove, Glouster, to Ashley Connelly, $2,500.
Reginald and Emily Frazier, Lot 410 White Ash Cove, Glouster, to Ashley Connelly, $2,500.
John David Wandling, Jr., 9680 Bassett Road, Athens, to Sally A. Beckett, $105,000.
John C. Ellis and Stacy Strauss, 129 Morris Ave., Athens, to MP Lyons, LLC, $207,000.
Jonathan E. Rose and Devin Aeh, 2940 State Route 56, New Marshfield, to Patricia and Joseph Spires, $182,000.
Nancy L. Stump, Eddie Stump Guardian of Estate, 4325 Chesser Road, Albany, to Kenneth L. and Crystal B. Jones, $99,000.
William Garth Nutter and Michael M. Maiuri, 168.94 acres on Chapman Road, Guysville, $338,000.
Jerrold E. Sullivan, 17612 Akron Ave., Buchtel, to Jarich M. Dexter, $7,250.
Larry A. and Kecia D. Buck, 8221 State Route 329, Stewart, to Greg and Lisa King, $41,000.
Kaitlyn E. Van Way, 957 Burr Oak Blvd., Nelsonville, to Joshua French and Debra French, $300,000.
Carl Dean Johnston and Cindy J. Johnston, 16977 Poplar Dr., Glouster, to Lloyd L. and Beverley J. Wyatt, trustees, $290,000.
Sherlynn D. Whatley, 38 5th St, The Plains, to Barbara Alice Dunham, $185,500.
Countrytyme Land Specialists, LLC, 12.075 acres of vacant land on York Twp. Road 266 (Pedigo Ridge), to Jason and Meredith Kitchen, $110,000.
Ryan D. and Margaret N. Williams, 173 Longview Heights Road, Athens, $414,000.
Rita Ledwith, 55 Eden Place, to Allen D. K. and Corinne S. White and Barbara S. Conover, $240,000.
Pamela K. and Charles M. Bentz, Jr. and Lora Toncray, 26601 Rock St., Coolville, to Cristy J. Bonner, $160,000.
Rusty and Lisa Kisor, 15950 Second Street, Millfield, to John Jackson, $5,000.
