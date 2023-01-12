Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Timothy R. Warren, executor for Ruth Ann Warren, 5539 Warren Dr., Nelsonville, to Jeffrey Goodrich, exempt.
Estate of Deborah A. Thomas aka Deborah Wooten, 10368 Oxley Road, Athens, to Aaron M. Reeves, $82,176.
Michael A. and Frederick A. Wooten, Jr., co-trustees, 0.965 acres on State Street, Albany, to AEP Ohio Transmission Company, Inc., $322,400.
Canterbury Ventures, LLC, 10 Canterbury Dr., Athens, to Nicholas Wheat, $288,000.
Brenda Work, 15 S. Shaffer St., Unit 1906, Athens, to Brandywine Service Associates, LLC, $69,000.
Walking Meadows, LLC, 9244 State Route 78, Glouster, to Jayne Sparks, $88,110.
Matthew A. and Catherine M. Thomson, 9 Ball Dr., Athens, to Roger Loren Barrows, $250,000.
Jay Shapiro, condominium at 604 Altamonte Dr., Athens, to Alice L. Hawk, $165,000.
Ronald D. and Karen A. Frame, 25875 Main St., Coolville, to Michael and Grace Knapp West, $197,000.
David A. Moleski II, Gerald Moleski and Lori Lynn Moleski, 48 Main St., Glouster, to Jennifer Moleski, $32,580.
Jason N. and Rachel D. Terry, 2500 Baker Road, Albany, to Larry W. and April Lynn Gould, $190,000.
110 High LLC, 110 High St., Glouster, to the Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, exempt.
Rolston Properties, LLC, 33 Main St., Glouster, to Tina Weaver, $9,974.09.
Travis G. Jeffers, 2.894 acres on Wildwood Road, Athens, to Garret Schimdbauer, $18,000.
Daniel A. and Jacqueline A. Warmke, 21 High St., Chauncey, to Carter Thomas Beeson, $105,000.
The Starcher Family Trust, 423 Seigle Lane, Athens, to Panda Girl Properties, LLC, $65,000.
May L.M. Bonnaud, 7641 Angel Ridge Road, Athens, to Sarah B. Full, $407,500.
Tina Myers, 38 Walker St., Athens, to Athens Flag Properties, LLC, $112,000.
Shawn and Kristine Neece, co-trustees, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 1909, to Michealla and David Rees, $84,000.
Thousand Keys Acquisitions 2a LLC, 8361 Depot St., New Marshfield, to Neva J. Miller, $35,455.
Scott F. Marion and Connie S. Marion, lots 14, 15, 16 of Hocking Acres subdivision, to M&J Enterprises of Marietta, $200,000.
Westside Church of Christ aka Church of Christ of Trimble, 19517 Center St., Trimble, to Karla and Harold Dellinger, $20,000.
Christopher M. Kapple and Amber D. Wright, 6833 Cameron Road, Athens, to Stephen W. and Stacy K. Crook, $60,000.
Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 21.84 acres on Sargent Road, Guysville, to Charles and Kayleigh Stotts, exempt.
Jack Conrath-Sweeney, 77 Mound St., Athens, to Fischer Wallace, $129,900.
Ronald A. Riley, Sr. and Leta I. Riley, 413 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, to JackC. Hillyer, $134,000.
Phil and Brittany Koska, 10547 State Route 550, Athens, to Tony Carlito Alvarez, $210,000.
Nitko Properties, LLC, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 1802, Athens, to Marsha Dumm, $95,000.
Eric M. and Gwen Brannon, 4936 Lake Road, Athens, to Christopher Ament, $312,000.
Vesta Kay Reeves, 5 acres on Route 681, Albany, to Robert J. and Kimberly D. Sparks, $50,000.
Patrick S. Brown 39 Brown Ave., Athens, to Hellbender Homes, LLC, $74,500.
John J. and Mary L. Frenchmeyer, 33 Ball Dr., Athens, to Hannah and Hunter Hackworth, $222,000.
Paul L. Verga and Kerri L. McReynolds, 81 Second St., Athens, to Debra T. Spangler and Daniel C. Dennis, $212,000.
David F. and Carrie S. Scragg, 21 Cross St., The Plains, to Robert Carl Scott and Blue M. Scott, $190,000.
Michael R. Six II and Charity A. Six, 12353 Route 691, Nelsonville, to First National Bank of McConnelsville, $21,334.
Rebecca Jane Wood, 12811 Upper River Road, Athens, to Joseph F. Fiala, $192,500.
Charles B. and Celia E.H. Lewis, 19434 Circle Dr., Guysville, to Jeremy D. and Joie D. Carr, $43,950.
John Simpson, administrator of Estate of Dwight Groce, 10811 Route 682, The Plains, to Terry W. Gilkey, $60,000.
Donald E. Davis, successor trustee, 576 Poplar St., Nelsonville, to Gary F. Hunley, $8,500.
Martha D. and Clifford H. Whitley, 10186 Salem Road, Athens, to Gerald and Nikkie Beckley, $18,000.
Janie E. Scheinbach, administrator of the Estate of Thomas D. Armstrong, 13 Harper St., The Plains, to Jennifer Vanlandingham, $75,000.
Lillian A. Brown, 9944 Route 682, Athens, to Antonio M. and Trace H. Williams, $56,000.
Sharon Schall, executor of the Estate of Shelby J. Hutchens, 7052 Route 329, Guysville, to Seven Generations, LLC, $25,000.
Linder Rentals, LLC, 97 S. Shafer St., Athens, to Sheila Whiteley and Aaron Oehler, $237,000.
Steven Reid Morris, 15303 Bryson Road, Millfield, to Phillip S. and Brittany N. Koska, $300,000.
Clyde C. and Cathye L. Williams, 13.44 acres on Walnut Street, Trimble, $47,000.
Gulzar S. Chhina, et al, 1128 High St., Nelsonville, to Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, exempt.
Gabriel J. and Aimee M. Catena, 12.457 acres on Route 329, Bern Twp., $45,000.
F. Charlene Stover, 52 High St., The Plains, to Harold Shields, $101,100.
Robert S. and Rita J. Goodin, 18 E. First St., The Plains, to David Dowler, $96,000.
Charlotte Joy Jones, trustee, 33 Main St., The Plains, to Donald Maiorana, $133,000.
The Charles P. Bird Revocable Trust and The Gay Bird Revocable Trust, 7308 Whitlind Land, Athens, to David George Brobeck and Gretchen Ann Brobeck, $389,000.
Burl L. Putman, 20050 Fierce Ridge Road, Athens, to Christopher B. Seymour, $142,500.
Larry S. Young, section of 410 W. Union St./Herrold Ave., Athens, to The City of Athens, Ohio, exempt.
Athens County Agricultural Society, section of Herrold Ave., to The City of Athens, Ohio, exempt.
Contractor Window Supply and MFG., LLC, 25850 Meadow Lane, Coolville, Holly B. and John Lazear, $157,000.
Frederick R. Webb, 10 acres on Pearl Wood Road, Alexander Twp., to Bruce Madorsky, $23,740.
Stephen W. and Janet C. Wagner, 500 Strouds Run Road, Athens, to Hans J. and Constance R. Zwahlen, $15,000.
Veronica L. Copeland, 202 N. McDonald St., The Plains, to Sally R. and Samuel Alan Smathers II, $179,900.
Timothy Chad Perry, 8610 Morris Road, Albany, to Shannon T. Tamules and Jonanthan J. Mulholland, $225,000.
Kevin C. Johnson, 904 Walnut St., Nelsonville, to Shawn Wooten, $92,000.
Robert A. Boling, 213 Mound St., The Plains, to Caroline and Ellen Sollow, $212,000.
John David Rankin Jr. and Sylvia Sheri Rankin, 8656 Hunterdon Road, Murray City, to Michael and Janet V. Russell, $5,000.
Patricia A. and Gary L. Meyer, trustees, 786 W. Union St., Athens, to The Caroline Meyer Group, LLC, $337,000.
Ralph G. and Peggy A. Hartman, 15 Connett Road, The Plains, to Agnes L. and Edwin C. Kinschner, $30,000.
Kayvan M. Bahrami, Mariam McConnell Bahrami and Sheareen Bahrami, 2 Westfield Place, Athens, to Heath David Wiseman, $180,000.
Sanborn Properites, Ltd., 2.456 acres on Carr Hallow Road, Millfield, to Deborah K. Sanborn, $30,000.
