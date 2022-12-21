Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Matthew H. and Amy Rapposelli, 8776 Mine Road, Athens, to Kristie Schleich and Stuart Gair, $325,000.
Matthew H. and Amy Rapposelli, 6.9 acres on Mine Road, Athens, to Kristie Schleich, Stuart Gair, Katherine Ernst Frank and Nicholas Brannigan Frank, $100,000.
Melissa Bullard and Brad Platt, 10477 State Route 550, Athens, to John J. and Catherine M. Bowes, $112,000.
Danny Joe McCulloch, executor of the estate of Roger D. McCulloch, 15661 Elm Rock Road, Nelsonville, to Ryan S. Estep, $110,000.
1st Choice Homes, Ltd., 95 University Estates Blvd., Athens, to Rita and Vishva Sharma, $53,000.
MP Lyons, LLC, 15019 Harmony Road, Athens, to Andrew C. White, Sr. and Beth E. Reed, $230,000.
Lucille W. Hawk, 4230 Angel Ridge Road, Athens, to Ronald Mark Hawk, $62,000.
Garrison Breeze, 288 Elizabeth St., Nelsonville, to Rachael Fuller, $57,835.
Thomas Wesley Karr, commercial building at 75 E. Stimson Ave., Athens, to North Fork Holdings, LLC, $900,000.
Vaughn H. Gwilym Jr. and Millie A. Gwilym, 8300 Goose Run Road, Glouster, to Anthony Miller, $16,000.
Courtney Mullins, 4984 Alton St., Albany, to Jaylan A. Moore, $275,000.
Joseph T. and Sarah L. Jagers, trustees and Jerry and Peggy Jagers, trustees, 35.69 acres on Cable Lane, Athens, to Frander Properties, LLC, $430,000.
Zachary Thomas-Bernard Blackburn, 13.49 acres on State Route 681, Albany, to Sarah E. Blackburn, $60,990.
Rebecca D. Bateman, 17833 S. Oakley Dr., Buchtel, to Brad Leslie Clabaugh, $125,000.
Ethridge C. Barnes and Ramona J. Barnes and John Barnes, 22380 Mayles Ridge Road, Stewart, to Lonnie B. Wells, $60,000.
Tiffany Beals fka Tiffany L. Hedges, 6232 Shelley Dr., Athens, to Courtney Thacker, $172,000.
Mary I. Ash, 3 S. Second St., Jacksonville, to Mark E. Ewing and Christina L. Nichols, $45,500.
Autty Andrew Hamilton and Jamie Hamilton, 12815 Upper River Road, Athens, to John M. Zook and Linda S. Ross, $165,000.
Derek and Melissa Drake, 5266 Marietta Ave., Buchtel, to 5266 Marietta Ave LLC, $25,000.
Dreama Dawn Baker, 16232 Henry Road, Amesville, to Amesville Amish Parochial Schools c/o Brian Gingerich, $163,596.
Mary Ann Snow and Joseph Cooper Jr., 9510 Harner Road, Athens, to Joshua R. Dille, et al, $80,000.
Mark K. and John M. Kroutel, 29 W. 2nd St., The Plains, to Sidney Alexander Eads and Caitlin Rea Eads, $150,000.
Angela B. Buckalew, 384 Pleasantview Ave., Nelsonville, to Anthony R. Saunders and Hannah J. Orendorff, $74,000.
Poston Farms, LLC, 18234 Brozak Road, Stewart, to Michael Eugene Sedwick and Jennifer A. McPherson, $20,000.
Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 19596 Maple St., Trimble, to Trey Ward, exempt.
Ginty Properties, LLC, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 2103, Athens, to Maamoo, LLC, $102,000.
Ursula A. Castellano, 177 Grosvenor St., Athens, to Glen Haven Properties II, LLC, $222,000.
Ronald R. Neuhauser, 454 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, to Aaron Couts, $74,000.
Donald Held, part interest transfer of 128.42 acres on West Camp Road, Waterloo Twp., to Timothy J. Hodson, $12,000.
Ronnie G. Workman, 3745 Bethany Ridge Road, Guysville, to Donald E. Hartley Jr., $200,000.
Angela K. Bartlett, executor of the estate of Mary E. Niggemeyer, 2270 Lottridge Road, Coolville, to Kathryn E. and Dallas Ross III, $290,000.
The Culp Family Trust, 7 Northwood Dr., Athens, to Mary Anne Morrison-Roberts, $448,000.
Douglas Sinclair Bolon and Lisa Husbands Bolon, 334 Carroll Road, Athens, to Foggia Corporation, $222,000.
MRG Ohio Propro LLC, 763 Chestnut St., Nelsonville to Chestnut Nelsonville, LLC, $608,000.
Scott Ingram, co-executor of estate of Jack Ingram, 543 Jackson St., Nelsonville, to Fairway Advisors, LLC, $159,000.
Alicia Billman, 7900 Lemaster Road, Athens, to Barbara M. and Thomas B. Fiocchi, $175,000.
The Frances A. Bennett and Clyde Leroy Bennett, Jr. Trust, 89 and 89A Columbus Road, Athens, to Joe and Rosemary Butcher, $275,000.
Jeffrey Lehman, executor of the estate of David K. Lehman, 15778 Myers St. and 4841 First St., Nelsonville, to Heather Blake, $57,000.
Alberta L. Smith, 20 acres on Concord Church Road, Athens, to Mitchell Mullens, $20,000.
Danny Baker, 17984 Diamond Brick Road, Athens County, to Athens-Hocking Landfill, Inc., $60,000.
Jean Dishong, 5036 State Route 78, Buchtel, to Jesse S. Mash, $90,000.
Lisa M. Simpson, 8394 New England Road, Stewart, to Katherine Simpson and Jake Keiffer, $250,000.
Timothy R. Warren, executor of the estate of Ruth Ann Warren, 5539 Warren Dr., to Jeffrey Goodrich, $185,500.
Jason and Meredith Kitchen, 12.075 acres on Pedigo Ridge Road, Athens, to William S. Willis, Sr. and Marilyn McConnell Willis, trustees, $107,500.
Stewart Hall, Jr. and Tarry L. Hall, 5420 Clinton St., Albany, to Reginald Synegal II, $35,000.
Peter Patrick Sakadales and Mary Susanne Sakadales, co-trustees, 520 Estates Dr., Athens, to Karen M. Brooks, $217,000.
Countrytyme Land Specialists, Ltd., cabin on 5.63 acres on Winner Lane, Stewart, to John K. Klute, $108,000.
Robert E. and Trina R. Davis, 8.505 acres on Dutch Ridge Road, Guysville, to Robert L. and Roberta M. Washburn, $32,550.
Cecil E. Tabler, new survey of 40.330 acres on State Route 329, Stewart, to Jordan Tabler, $130,000.
