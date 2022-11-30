Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Jean E. Edgorf, Erik W. Dreher and Zora V. Dash, 50 Pomeroy Road, Athens, to Nicholas C. Bell, $155,000.
Benjamen Clark and Jennifer Mainelli, 32 West 4th St., The Plains, to Amanda K. Cox, $145,000.
Christopher S. and Angela G. Pyle, 80 S. Shannon Ave., Athens, to Richard M. and Allison C. Blumenthal, $285,000.
Matt and Lyndsey Appleman, 11 Harper St., The Plains, to Tomko Rental, LLC, $35,000.
Karen M. Brooks, 30 Mason St., Trimble, to Leo Hentrich, $79,000.
Autty and Jamie Hamilton, 12811 Upper River Road, Athens, to Rebecca Jane Wood, $132,500.
Russell D. and Deborah S. Phillips, 2909 Marshfield Road, Albany, to James Douglas Stockton and Virginia Evelyn Stockton, $347,000.
William Salit, executor of the will of David Emil Israels, 56 Avon Place, Athens, to Jeanne M. Hill, $124,400.
Danielle Heskett, trustee, 12578 Peach Ridge Road, Athens, to Joshua Beniston and Katherine M. Deaner, $122,400.
Countrytyme Land Specialists, Ltd., 6.147 acres on Pedigo Ridge Road, New Marshfield, to Nicholas and Jenae Ann Dyer, $67,500.
Robert and Melissa Esdale, et al, 9558 Five Points Road, Athens, to City Maintenance, LLC, $100,000.
Roy and Sara Lichtin Boyd, 33 Roxbury Dr., Athens, to Jennifer Shrider and Nancy Treisch, $271,000.
Jenny L. Bolen Hughes, executor of the estate of Vicki L. Buck aka Vicki L. Jarvis, 5756 East Clinton St., Albany, to Andrew Edward Russell-Jarvis and Katie Marie Russell-Jarvis, $51,000.
James Harold Molineu and Connie S. Molineu, 3 Bryan Road, Athens, to Katherine E. Hammond and Mary E. Rizzardi, $325,000.
Holly Robinson, executor of the estate of Sharon Stufflebean, 6833 Cameron Road, Athens, to Christopher M. Kapple and Amber D. Wright, $415,000.
Comellia Sue Gretz, 10 Ellis Ave., Chauncey, to Ralph E. Williams, Jr. and Linda Ann Williams, $25,000.
Charlotte E. Ivanovich, 5390 W. Clinton St., Albany, to Michelle Wanless, $90,400.
Countrytyme Land Specialists, Ltd., 6.097 acres of vacant land on Pedigo Ridge Road, New Marshfield, to Steven Owen Schaftel and Mary Jane Schaftel, $70,000.
Frank and Janet Van Gras, 402 Altamonte Dr., Athens, to Todd and Laurence Mages, $137,500.
Damianne Fischer, 34 New St., Glouster, to Joel Wascom and Mackenzie Moore, $24,000.
Irene E. Flowers, 10780 State Route 329, Stewart, to David A. and Rosetta M. Butcher, $8,700.
John K. Reynolds, 28 Jefferson St., Nelsonville, to CCC Construction, LLC, $59,000.
Timothy C. and Susanne Lenihan, co-trustees, 16743 Souther Werner Road, Millifield, to Sidney Anderson, et al., $90,000.
Kathleen Therese Wach, part interest transfer of 14879 Wolfe Bennett Road, Nelsonville, to Forest Hills Lodging, LLC, $70,550.
Therese Marie Lesch, part interest transfer of 14879 Wolfe Bennett Road, Nelsonville, to Forest Hills Lodging, LLC, $70,550.
Michael E. Dixon and Melissa A. Fowler-Dixon, 3087 US Highway 50 West, Albany, to East High Street Enterprises, LLC, $255,000.
Michelle L. Humeidan, 32 Westfield Place, Athens, to Colin J. Rice, $175,000.
Countrytyme Land Specialists, Ltd., 5.1 acres on Pedigo Ridge Road, New Marshfield, to Lauren and Barry Stayer, $57,000.
Jayhawk Rentals, LLC, 526-528 Richland Ave., Athens, to Ohana JBL Holdings, LLC, $400,000.
Dan V. Popescu, 3761 Old US 33, Athens, to Gaelan Mullins, $357,300.
Cast Away Kayaking, LLC, 5971 Frost Road, Coolville, to Larry and Kecia Buck, $50,000.
Larry E. Tong and Brenda Diane Tong, 16.231 acres on Hoover Road, Athens, to Jeffery L. Lyons and Susan R. McNish, $32,462
Dinh Van Huynh and Lien Phung, 7 Cable Lane, Athens, to Neil and Sherri Reinhardt, $160,000.
Sarah M. Warda, 226 W. State St., Athens, to Ryan S. and Cari A. Owen, $241,000.
Danny L. Twilley and Sarah Mann, 21 Columbia Ave., Athens, to Mikhail Shubaly, $102,500.
The Irene E. Reinhart Revocable Trust, 6787 Lemaster Road, Athens, to David M. and Amanda L. Bottomley, $205,000.
Jessica N. Roshon, trustee of the Amanda Forsyth Special Needs Trust, 43 Converse St., Chauncey, to Athens County Public Libraries, exempt.
Samuel J. and Ellen P. Jones, 55 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville, to Jim and Courtney Wilburn, $27,500.
Countrytyme Land Specialists, Ltd., 6.456 acres on Pedigo Ridge Road, New Marshfield, to Roger and Christi Matthews, $65,000.
Donald R. Pryor and Steven T. Sloan, co-administrators of the estate of John F. Jones, 26585 Rock Run Road, Coolville, to Christopher A. Lyons, $50,001.
Autty and Jamie Hamilton, 12819 Upper River Road, Athens, to Acme Rentals, LLC (Robert L and Sally J. Wiley, members), $148,500.
Autty Andrew Hamilton, 3 acres on Upper River Road, Athens, to Hocking Holdings, LLC, $7,500.
The Mary B. Jacobs Family Trust, 62.180 acres on State Route 13, Chauncey, to Hocking River Commission, Inc., $170,000.
Elden Rowland, 21 Home St., Athens, to Diane E. McVey, $145,000.
PawPaw Holdings, Ltd., 1620 Biddyville Road, New Marshfield, to Alex Parson, $130,000.
Hocking Valley Bank, commercial building at 936 E. State St., Athens, to Athens County Board of Commissioners, $600,000.
Christopher Adam Buchanan, 5500 Null Road, Coolville, to Scott Van Meter, $49,000.
John Rupe, 11 Elm St., The Plains, to Dennis and Mellany Clary, $139,000.
Terri Lynn Tyson, 12910 Salt Creek Road, Millfield, to Charles L. Gassaway and Elizabeth A. Maple, $168,315.
Riley United Rentals, LLC, 9 Clinton St., The Plains, to Tyler McCade Stage, $192,000.
