Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 10436 Sycamore St., Trimble, to Becky and Wesley Miller, exempt.
Spencer Van Fleet, 13315 Rocky Point Road, Athens, to Joshua Alexander Quickstad and Angela Quickstad, $240,000.
George Jacomin, 6.232 acres on Vaner Road, Guysville, to Roger L. Varner II, $25,000.
Allen K. and Laura L. Monk, 377 Adams St., Nelsonville, to Ryan S. and Haley A. Williams, $242,000.
Leslie Ann Sloan, 29 Mulligan Road, Athens, to Reclaim Enterprises, LLC, $122,500.
The Pink Pineapple, LLC, 247 W. Union St., Unit 303B, Athens, to A&J Elite Properties, LLC, $112,000.
Gerald W. Bayha, 4.7184 acres in Alexander Twp., to Neil T. Pratt, $35,000.
Michael A. Wooten and Frederick A. Wooten Jr., trustees, 5684 State St., Albany, to Eddie C. Hicks, $25,000.
Randall Longenecker and Marla Longenecker, 17 Walnut Court, Athens, to Leo R. Boese III and Barbara Ann Boese, co-trustees, $375,000.
DBJ Holdings, Ltd., et al, 14 Barbour St., 30 Cross St., and 42 Front St., Glouster, to Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, exempt.
Ronald R. Hartman, trustee, two unassigned parcels on Whispering Pines Dr., The Plains, to the Athens County Commissioners, exempt.
Cranberry Row LLC, 10 N. Lancaster St., Athens, to Linzheng LLC, $225,000.
Randy L. Irwin, 5269 Euclid Ave., Buchtel, to Rachelle Bateman and Teresa Jean Bullock, $80,000.
Joan Ferris, 9977 Sand Ridge Road, Millfield, to Deborah L. McCall and William M. Howe, Jr., $75,000.
Howard & Lawson, Ltd., 106 University Estates Blvd., Athens, to Spence Patrick Nowinsky and Jennifer Marie Boese Nowinsky, $526,349.68.
David Gagliano and Lisa Consolo, 11 First St., Athens, to David Gagliano, $65,000.
Mark G. and Lara Mitias, 8774-8778 Five Points Road, Athens, to Daniel Fannin, $230,000.
Frances H. Spencer, 28225 Rock Run Road (aka 28225 Huckleberry Road), Coolville, to Laura Ault and Keith Hopkins, $15,000.
Samuel J. and Ellen P. Jones, 55 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville, to Jim and Courtney Wilburn, $27,500.
Countrytyme Land Specialists, Ltd., 6.456 acres on Pedigo Ridge Road, New Marshfield, $65,000.
Donald R. Pryor and Steven T. Sloan, co-administrators of the estate of John F. Jones, 26585 Rock Run Road, Coolville, to Christopher A. Lyons, $50,001.
Ronald D. Lichtenberg, et al, sheriff's sale of 15651 Hooper Ridge Road, Millfield, to Joseph A. Reitano, $12,300.
Lyn Bowman and Anne B. Loucks, 14755 E. Scatter Ridge Road, Athens, to Athens Horizon House, LLC, $680,000.
William H. Murphy, 12405 State Route 691, Nelsonville, to Kayla D. Sinclair and Jacob R. Iseman, $128,750.
Jeremy Mills and Jennifer K. Tolliver Mills, 14145 State Route 691, Nelsonville, to Jeffrey M. and Laura Brown, $500.
Michelle L. Walker fka Michelle L. Dunfee, 8400 W. Bailey Road, Millfield, to Hood River, LLC, $145,000.
Jody H., Valerie L., Jody L. and Kimberly Six, 100 Crihfield Dr., Nelsonville, to Robert Cremeans, $30,000.
Estate of Rebecca J. Wemer, 35 Lexington Ave., Chauncey, to Harold and Karla Dellinger, $32,000.
The John and Joyce Wharton Trust, 12 Woodshire Ct., Athens, to Deborah and Douglas Lynn Baldwin, $880,000.
Lorrie Watkins, 55 E. Main St., Jacksonville, to J. Rees Wyant and Ellen F. Hamrick, $62,000.
Alma Jean Anderson, 7880 Stone Castle Road, Athens, to Kenneth and Brenda Reed, $225,000.
Karmat Development, LLC, 10.15 acres on Swindell Road, Glouster, to Legacy Property Holdings, Ltd., $55,000.
EXR, LLC, 5250 New Floodwood Road, Nelsonville, to Fred Willison and Prescilla McGrath, $8,100.
Elizabeth K. and Todd Hanning, 8060 Stone Castle Road, Athens, to Jarrod Simmons, $193,000.
Lorinza R. Hunter and Debra J. Hook fka Debra J. Hunter, 7100 N. Coolvile Ridge Road, Athens, to Thomas E., Donna J. and Carl Forney, $337,000.
Andrew P. Richardson, 83 Jacobs Dr., Athens, to Trevor and Amy Peterson, $320,000.
Matthew J. and Shawna L. Green, 79/81 E. Columbus St., Nelsonville, to The Trustees of Hocking Technical College, exempt.
Stephen M. Kochis aka Steven M. Kochis, 14.3313 acres in Dover Twp., Sec. 18, to Floyd J. Allen, $25,000.
Stephen and Tina Boudinot, 16666 S. Werner Road, Millfield, to William and Carol Lapthorn, $45,000.
Charity Radcliff-Mullett, 13 Mound St., The Plains, to Sierra Lynn Call, $185,000.
DBJ Holdings Ltd, 156 Monroe Ave., Chauncey, to Ralph E. Williams, exempt.
Kimberly Nesbit Gregg-Cornell, sucessor trustee of the Judith W. Gregg Trust, 13370 Peach Ridge Road, Athens, to Kimberly Nesbit Gregg-Cornell, $258,000.
Alicia Rose Woofter, 327 Elizabeth St., Nelsonville, to Hunter Properties and Investments, LLC, $25,000.
Sandra F. and Bradley E. Blake, 24685 Hornsby Road, Coolville, to Carleton Holdings, LLC, $75,000.
Robert D. and Tanya D Avery, trustees, 7450 McGur Road, Guysville, to Guysville, LLC, $330,000.
Robert B. St. Lawrence, 4744 Pennington Lane, Athens, to Caitlyn E. McDaniel, Lisa M. Patt-McDaniel and Dana L. McDaniel, $259,000.
Ross W. Bay, 8024 Floyd Dr., The Plains, to James Robert Colgan and Mary Elizabeth Mayhall, $188,500.
Joseph E. and Judith E. Jablonski, 15980 Second St., Millfield, to John Melville, $30,000.
