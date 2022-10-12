Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Zoe Plakias and Daniel Armstrong, Jr., 15305 Coolvile Ridge Road, Athens, to Megan Ogle, $425,000.
Robin Kennedy aka Robin Zimmerman, 8362 Old State Route 78, Glouster, to Roger Lee Jenkins, Jr., $45,000.
Robert J. Gall, executor of the will of Carolyn S. Cade, 213 Mound St., The Plains, to Bob Boling, $148,000.
Estate of Robert Heady, 10 Campbell St., Nelsonville, to James Heady, exempt.
Tommy and Cynthia Stemen, 29 Cherry St., Glouster, to North Fairlawn Property Group, Inc., $25,000.
Chad R. Lee, trustee, 14656 Shade Road, Shade, to Alisa S. Young, $160,000.
Rebecca J. Galvin, 128 Morris Ave., Athens, to John Ellis and Stacy Strauss, $212,500.
First Baptist Church of Athens, Ohio, 336 E. State St., Athens, to H2O Church Athens, exempt.
Lyn Bowman and Anne Blanchard Loucks, a new survey of 1.702 acres, section 23, Canaan Twp., to Chris Eaton, $8,500.
Debbie L. Creamer, auto service garage at 160 Watkins St., Nelsonville, to Wagnerz LLC, $40,000.
David and Valerie L. Young, 33 Euclid Dr., Athens, to Paul Joseph Carter and Rosemary Lynn Roe, $182,500.
Estate of Judith A. Sinnott, 546 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, to Valerie Keeney, $105,000.
Brain and Colleen Horst, 198 W. State St., Athens, to Paul G. and Amy Beth Westbrock, $153,000.
Towd Point Mortgage Trust, 12 S. 6th St., Jacksonville, to Reitano Property Services LLC, $28,000.
Chastity VanBibber fka Chastity Sheets, 193 Canal St., Nelsonville, to Scott Nungester, $9,830.
DBJ Holdings, LTD, et al, 63 E. Main St., Glouster, to Athens County Land Reutilization Corp., exempt.
DBJ Holdings, LTD, et al, 631 Cherry St., Nelsonville, to Athens County Land Reutilization Corp., exempt.
Darin A. Drake and Brenda Barrarck, 7800 New Marshfield Road, New Marshfield, to Roxanna Jean McCollum, $110,000.
Dallas Chesser aka William Dallas Chesser and Crystal Chesser, 19387 Maple St., Glouster, to North Fairlawn Property Group, Inc., $4,470.
Jeffrey K and DeAnn H. Harper, 40 East Stimson Ave., Athens, to Bethany L. Alexander, $275,000.
The David William Diggle Revocable Trust, 24 First St., Athens, to Eric C. Smith, $104,500.
Richard M. and Mary F. McFee, 18255 Metcalf Road, Guysville, to Darren M. Bond, $185,000.
William E. Brooks, Jr., sheriff’s sale of 14114 State Route 691, Nelsonville, to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, $12,667.
Vanzel N. and Shirley A. Pennington, 4772 Sand Ridge Road, Guysville, to Christopher Hulbert, $299,000.
Richard Swart, Jr. and Bret Swart, 18491 Jacksonville Road, Trimble, to Adrian K. Stover, $200,000.
Karl Fritz Raidel, 12.50 acres on State Route 356, Waterloo Twp., to Heinz D. Raidel, $39,600.
Gregory A. and Rebecca J. Patton, 6788 Luhrig Road, Athens to David L. Patton, Jr., $50,000.
Levi Kari Lackey, 8955 State Route 144, Stewart, to Lana Tabler, $25,000.
Ryan S. Estep, 5384 W. Clinton St., Albany, to Nicholas and Christy Marie Fitz, $130,000.
Estate of John Ice, 44 Main St., Jacksonville, to Joel Speelman, $12,500.
Nostrant Rentals, 18 W. Fourth St., The Plains, to Elizabeth Ann Crum, $174,000.
Robert B, Quebman III, foreclosure on 8015 Oregon Ridge Road, Millfield, to Joie Carr, $16,919.
Dumar Properties, LLC, 21.87 acres on Featherstone Road, Stewart, to Jason D. and Phal S. Frantz. $69,900.
Dumar Properties, LLC, 21.05 acres on Featherstone Road, Stewart, to Countrytyme Land Specialists, $85,000.
Dumar Properties, LLC, 51.18 acres on Featherstone Road, Stewart, to Jared M. and Heidi L. Simpson, $165,000.
Jerry D., Jerry Lee and JoAnn Smathers, new survey of a 5.049 acre tract, sec. 22, LL 170, Athens Twp., to Moss A. Miller, $13,185.
Daren and Lorraine Carlson, 7896 Roundhouse Road, New Marshfield, to Under the Stars Campground, LLC, $225,487.09
CZ Bloom Long Term Care Operations, LLC, 22 Meadow Lane, to Machseh LLC, $150,000.
Bonnie G. Owens, 40 Eden Place, Athens, to Donald and Pamela Runyon, $150,000.
Curtiss B. Wright and Pieta Steffens, 6377 Angel Ridge Road, Athens, to Matthew B. and Lynze M. Hensley, $360,000.
Maureen Elizabeth Mitchell and Jonathan Chaim Agensky, 7 Sunnyside Dr., Athens, to Cody Alexander Sigmon and Jan Huebenthal, $352,000.
The Ramsey Trust, 6070 Scott Road, New Marshfield, to Zachary T. Space, $420,000.
Orion Ventures, LLC, 9179 Hooper Road, Athens, to Aaron and Susan Duncan, $100,000.
Derek L. and Janelle A. Cogar, 10102 New England Road, Stewart, to Sandra Snider, $120,000.
Ruth E. Crutcher-Beckwith, administrator of the estate of William L. Crutcher, 292 Poplar St., Nelsonville, to John A. Thomas, $32,000.
Claudia, Samuel, Jeffery and Vinton Johnson, 31 S. Sixth St., Jacksonville, to Samuel Brent Johnson, $71,250.
Ralph R. Smith, 20672 Fairfax St., Stewart, to Skylar N. and Ryan M. Zimmerman, $56,650.
Sara L. Schiffbauer, 11858 Concord Church Road, Glouster, to Gene Henthorn and Nicole Hamann, $154,500.
Rita Howland, 18780 Red Dog Road, Glouster, to Walter Lee Hogsett, Jr. and Tammy Jo Hogsett, $32,000.
Eric Charles and Carolyn Nimberger, 4854 Cooper Road, Athens, to Anne Stidham, $220,000.
Demetrios and Holli A. Prokos, 135 Morris Ave., Athens, to Jamie M. Wooten, $270,000.
Ronald H. Linker, 15750 Bryson Road, Millfield, to Ted Dexter, $60,000.
Denise and Jairica M. O’Donnell, 8 Berkley Dr., Athens, to Mercadies M. George, $250,000.
Lindsey E. Merryman, 68 Westfield Place, Athens, to Kristen Dransfield, $196,000.
Hunter and Amy Fulcher, 10608 Salem Road, Athens, to Melissa and Frederick Donham, $75,000.
Stephen and Karen Kempton, 25940 Meadow Lane, Coolville, to Kyle Wesley Edwards and Delyssa Jill Edwards, $312,500.
The Patricia E. Kendall Trust, 69 Morris Ave., Athens, to Matthew A. and Catherine R. Thomson, $294,000.
Mckayla Gould, administrator of the estate of Wendy Sue Jones, 169 Ashton Ave., Nelsonville to Timothy Mecum and Alexandria Mariscal, $132,000.
Stevi Miller, 36 Hartman Road, The Plains, to Surinder Virdi and Jaspreet Kaur, $219,000.
Benjamin and Shendra Miller, 17892 Jacksonville Road, Millfield, to Tanner and Kathryn Nicholson, $77,000.
Prime Mover Rehab, LLC, 14106 State Route 691, Nelsonville, to Chad Cameron, $104,000.
Estate of Cheryl A. Meadows, to Ronald R. Neuhauser, exempt.
Ji-Yeung Jang, 20 Grand Park Blvd., Athens, to Lynn Harter, Emma Grace Harter and Brian Scott Titsworth, $239,500.
Kimberly N. Rutter and Aaron K. Simmons, 9126 Harner Road, Athens, to Christopher A. and Hannah S. Jeffers, $70,000
James M. Holtel and Elana I. Harnish, 53 Pomeroy Road, Athens, to Erin Perko and Shehzad Ahmed, $212,000.
