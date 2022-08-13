Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Tyler Hendrix 52-54 S. Plains Road, The Plains, to Steven M. and Kristen Picklesimer, $140,000.
Larry F. Engle and Tina A. Engle fka Tina A. Norton, 6414 Jonathan Lane, Albany, to Charles and Phyllis Capps, $341,000.
Eric R. and Tessa A. Maurer, 247 W. Union St., Unit C-103, Athens, to Lunabell22 LLC, $111,000.
Ricky L. Dickerson, trustee, 11681 Carbondale Road, Nelsonville, to Ashley Diana Pierce and Joshua Aaron Cummings, $115,000.
Stacy Ann Garcia, 16.03 acres on Featherstone Road, Stewart, to Green Acres Enterprises, LLC, $34,060.
Tobias T. and Miranda L. Coey, 13 Atkins St., Glouster, to Brian and Sara Metcalf, $70,000.
Robert K. and Heidi J. Mullins, 1515 Louisa Ave., Albany, to Trevis R. Thompson, $93,000.
Aaron Conley, 28 Hartman Road, The Plains, to Phillip McDonough, $149,900.
Christine Ann Filder and Joseph C. Shields Trust, 25 Elmwood Place, Athens, to Frederick Stanton and Mindy Brudno, $350,000.
Shiyong Wu and Limin Xi, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 404, Athens, to Ana B. Padilla and Jonathan J. Rodriguez, $99,000.
Stephanie A. Smith, 6645 Meadowbrook Road, Albany, to Randy Fulks and Betty J. Dill, $190,000.
Christina and Timothy Baird, 8611 Lavelle Road, Athens, to Power Twins LLC, $460,000.
Judith Gregg, trustee, 318 Elizabeth St., Nelsonville, to Spencer James Radcliffe, $101,000.
Elizabeth J. and Aaron S. McAllister, 51 Nurad Road, Athens, to Elizabeth M. Fowler and Clay Daniel Webb, $310,000.
Blaine Michael and Linda Michael, manufactured home on five parcels at 2 Blaine Dr., The Plains, to Gregory W. and Sharon D. Cooper, $312,000.
Michael Oliver and Jeffrey Baughman, 148 Beal Road, Athens, to Carl Stones and Sarah Pease, $294,000.
Dalette A. Sifri, 96 N. Shafer St., Athens, to K Bar J Properties, LLC, $70,000.
K Bar J Properties, LLC, 96 N. Shafer St., Athens, to Mark Thomas Isaac, Jr., $85,000.
Nasrin Habibi Sisk and Marcus William Sisk Jr., trustees, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 401, to Rudolph R. Flanagan II, $95,000.
Leonard R. and Lisa A. Eliason, 11 Old Coach Road, Athens, to Elden R. Rowland, $230,000.
Michael J. and Connie A. Moritz, 13650 Meadowdale Dr., Athens, to Pon Ti Cruise, $390,000.
Richard M. Elliott, 20 acres on Coe Road, Athens, to Paul David Stewart, $325,000.
Administrator of the Estate of Jerald Allen Mohney, 5373 Happy Hollow Road, Nelsonville, to Cody Nungester, $35,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio, 19606 Plum St., Trimble, to Donovan Cannon, exempt.
Stephen R. and Melissa S. Standley, 19830 Fierce Ridge Road, Glouster, to Christopher W. and Lyndsey M. Schrader, $45,000.
Jody K. and Kari A. Brown, 7900 Lemaster Road, Athens, to Alicia Billman, $157,500.
Tina E. Kelsey, 130 Gilkey Ridge Road, Shade, to Michael and Connie Moritz, $224,000.
Ryan and Amber Flowers, 5381 Happy Hollow Road, Nelsonville, to Anthony William Anderson, $22,161.
Orion Ventures, LLC, 6532 Hudnell Road, Athens, to Brandon V. and Shaila Lias, $169,000.
Luke J. Linscott, 6350 Jonathan Lane, Albany, to Beth McLaughlin, $255,000.
Laurena H. Kerns fna Laurena H. Burch, 2039 Campbell St., Coolville, to Joshua D. and Nicole D. Fogle, $17,000.
Scott A. and Deidre D. Thew, 7 W. 2nd St., The Plains, to 183 S. Eureka Ave., LLC, $175,000.
William K. and Dawn D. Allen, 19100 Warner Road, Guysville, to Lori A. Rose, $575,000.
Penny D. Dicken, 3910 Old State Route, 56, New Marshfield, to Keven G. and Peggy L. Parry, $58,000.
Donald E. Davis, successor trustee of the Davis Living Trust, 327 Elizabeth St., Nelsonville, to Alicia Rose Woofter, $30,000.
Rebecca Wood, 17626 Willow Creek Road, Athens, to Jason and Jessica Kopelwitz, $85,000.
Hocking Valley Bank, commercial building at 368 Richland Ave., Athens, to Edibvie Appalacia, LLC, $425,000.
Michael R. Prokop, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 1702, Athens, to Thomas Kloepfer, $103,500.
Teresa A. Randolph, Debra S. Carpenter, Linda L. Noland, to Joseph P. and Brandi R. Lantz, 82.95 acres on Ireland Road, Troy Twp., $305,000.
Kathrine L. McIntosh Midkift, 6226 Baker Road, Athens, to Charles E. McIntosh, Jr., $38,600.
