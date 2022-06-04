Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Yasmany Faza and Lindsay Y. Dhanani, 7745 Lemaster Road, Athens, to Cynthia Roberts, $245,000.
L. Alan and Stephanie Goldsberry, 2 Utah Place, Athens, to Abigail E. Morgan and Gabriel T. Miller, $210,000.
Linney Murphy, 28890 Torch Road, Guysville, to Jerry Bond, $92,500.
Ting-Luen Chen and Chia-Ching Wang, 15 Herrold Ave., Athens, to Brian Smith-Vandergriff, $166,000.
JSMN Dollar General Properties LLC, 8990 United Lane, Athens, to Namdar DG Realty LLC, $559,378.
JSMN Dollar General Properties LLC, 1016 E. State St., Athens, to Namdar DG Realty LLC, $544,472.
Kelly Cook, 85 S. May Ave. and 17 Arden Place, Athens, to Kelly Madewell, exempt.
Marvin E. Loudermilk, 10922 Loudermilk Road, Glouster, to Benjamin D. and Elizabeth A. Ramey, $10,000.
David A. and Gloria K. Matheny, 4 High St., Chauncey, to Heather M. Dilworth, $150,000.
Shelley K. Howery fka Shelley Curry, 43 Braun St., Glouster, to Bryan M. Taylor II, $85,000.
Keith Moody, 5260 Wooten Road, Athens, to Phyllis Moody, exempt.
Stefan A. and Andrea L. Conner, 17967 Conner Road, Nelsonville, to Chase E. and Hunter K. Koker, exempt.
Rebecca A. Thatcher, 126 University Estates Blvd., Athens, to Shawn Albert Kingery and Jennifer Broadwater Kingery, $480,000.
James J. Christran, Jr., et al, 82 N. Lancaster St., Athens, to L’Heureux Properties, Ltd., $125,000.
Danielle R. Wilkinson, 6050 Crestview Dr., Athens, to Wayne D. and Angela D. Haning, $242,500.
Colin A. Pugh, 8833 Armitage Road, Athens, to Robert G. Scott, Jr., Elizabeth Q. Scott and Julie Anna Scott, $142,500.
Sara Jane Giffin, 4230 Old SR 56, Athens, to John Glenn Hawk, Sr., exempt.
Kyle M. Klein, 7 Bolleanna Place, Athens, to Virginia Sue Poarch, $207,100.
Sandalphon Holdings LP, 7955 Floyd Dr., The Plains, to John Carroll Hauser and Seanna Hauser, $377,500.
Kevin Martin, 27 S. Plains Road, The Plains, to Resbekah F. Benner, $136,000.
Kyle J. Mishne and Sally Weinstein Mishne, 7650 Rosemary Lane, Athens, to Sarah and Ryan G. Eversole, $575,000.
Jeffrey and Karen Byrd, 9030 Elliotsville Road, Athens, to Karlyn Steadmand and Ashley Digman, $149,000.
Arthur Andrew Lottridge, 7838 Luhrig Road, Athens, to Haven L. Wallace, gift with estimated market value of $41,360.
William S. and Jessie Holland, 247 W. Union St., Units 101D and 103D, Athens, to Ralph M. and Brenda A. Hinton, $195,000.
Barbara McGrath, 177 Dutch Ridge Road, Guysville, to Floyd Ollom, exempt.
John W. and Dellana G. Dowalter, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 509, Athens, to William F. and Kathleen D. Condee, trustees, $95,500.
Eustaquia Wood, et al., 73 High St., Glouster, to Athens County Land Reutilization Corp., exempt.
Mary T. Sparks (deceased), 15805 State Route 691, Nelsonville, to Rachel Sutton, exempt.
Ritchie and Diane Garrett, Smoke Rise lots 408, 409, 414 and 415 in Trimble Twp., to Ashley Connelly, $400.
Brian Connelly, Smoke Rise lots 404 and 405 in Trimble Twp., to Ashley Connelly, $200.
Harold Dean Barnhart, 11030 Salem Road, Athens, to James E. Stickel II, exempt.
Anthony J. Kimball and Stacey L. Carter Kimball, 463 Adena Dr., The Plains, to Laura Kay Lively and Carmon Randall Lively, $274,000.
Mickey A. and Christy L. Hart, 7925 Lemaster Road, Athens, to Tabitha L. Cottrill, a gift, whole or in part, with estimated market value of $41,680.
The Reynolds Family Trust, 7851 Clarks Chapel Road, Athens, to Eric A. Lee and Amber L. Holler, $560,000.
The James A. Lee and Frances Smith Lee Trust, 13 Meadow Lane, Athens, to Leonard and Lisa Eliason, $225,000.
First Choice Property Acquisitions, LLC, 2.5 acres on Big Run Road, Rome Twp., to Michael E. and Erin C. Lucas, $8,500.
Andrea L. Reik, 8474 Terrell Road, Athens, to William Chase Ratterman, Rita Schlanger and Danielle Clark, a gift, in whole or part, with estimated market value of $318,800.
Korie Counts aka Korie Gayle Counts, 10205 McDougal Road, Millfield, to Korie Gayle Sell, exempt.
Magdalene D. Pesch, 8 Strathmore Blvd., Athens, to Hans G. and Susan B. Pesch, exempt.
Donald James Lantz III, 981 Walnut St., Nelsonville, to Robert Earl Crabbe, $12,500.
L. Darlene Holdcroft, 106 N. Plains Road, The Plains, to Benjamin D. Claussen, $124,864.
Ellen R. Gordon and Andrew Frisbie, 45 E. Franklin St., Nelsonville, to Andrew Frisbie, a gift, in whole or part, with estimated market value of $13,250.
Emily L. McAfee, 11830 Orpha Lane, Athens, to Nancy Kendall, $50,000.
Paul C. Jones and Jeremy Wade Webster, 16 Fairview Ave., Athens, to Matthew J. Brandon, $220,700.
The Gawande Family LLC, 7921 State Route 56, Athens, to Utley Heights LLC, $85,000.
Ronald and Sharon Collins, 96 Elmwood Place, Athens, to Andrew W. and Barbara E. Littlejohn, $440,000.
Aaron H. Mather, Rachel Boyd and Abigail Mather Clepper, 8627 Terrell Road, Athens, to Aaron H. Mather and Jamie R. Sparhawk, $171,666.
