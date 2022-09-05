Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Marianne E. Weiss, 118 Wyngate Court, The Plains, to Gary L. and Patricia A. Meyer, $272,000.
Ross W. Bay, 8024 Floyd Dr., The Plains, to James Robert Colgan and Mary Elizabeth Mayhall, $188,500.
Jacob K. and Elizabeth J. McCollister, 5864 University Heights, Athens, to Ted A. and Una M. Gilfert, $178,000.
Miles Hadley and DH Property Management, LLC, 16941 and 8215 Plantsville Road, Amesville, to Rebecca E. and Deborah J. Van Valkenburgh, $180,000.
Danny Yahini, 6346 Avanelle Dr., Athens, to Orion Ventures, LLC, $225,000.
Alexander Govorov and Olga Semukhina, 42 Briarwood Dr., Athens, to Caleb A. Amos, $259,000.
The Fraze Family Trust, 11 Townsend Place, Athens, to James Van Brocklyn Beneficiary Trust, $245,000.
Jonny A. McMichael, 39 Brown Ave., Athens, to Patrick S. Brown, $70,000.
Connor Alexander Newcomer, 23 Franklin Ave., Athens, to HOJO Enterprises, LLC, $116,500.
Jeffery Mark Spicer and Kathleen J. Spicer, 6086 Radford Road, Athens, to Elana Harnish and James Holtel, $279,900.
Peach 10846, LLC, 10846 Peach Ridge Road, Athens, to Daniel and Megan Smith, $254,000.
Cynthia L. Chalfant, 52 Carol Lane, Athens, to Athens Property Holdings, Ltd., $197,000.
Sparks Rentals, LLC by Rachel T. Sutton, 1056 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, to Rex L. Angle, $79,000.
The Broy Family Trust dated January 17, 2014, Lots 2858 and 2859 Stalder's Second Addition, City of Athens, Athens County, Ohio, to John B. Lohse, $525,000.
Tyler Paul White, 122 Central Ave., Athens, to Zachary D. Reizes, $141,500.
James W. Compton, 4465 Coe Road, Albany, to Isaiah Mullins-Hamilton, $325,000.
Teresa L. Cone, 4282 Dickson Road, Albany, to Adrianne L. Tilley, $162,000.
Douglas S. and Lisa H. Bolon, 44 Briarwood Dr., Athens, to Brian J. and Stefanie L. Wisner, $10,000.
Orion Ventures, LLC, 27 Blick Ave., Athens, to Carleton Holdings, LLC, $133,000.
Donald L. Scurlock, 6875 Luhrig Road, Athens, to Aaron K. and Kimberly N. Rutter, $235,000.
MPD Rentals, 742-746 W. Union St., Athens, to James Darren and Krin E. Hupp, $252,500.
Arnold W. Johnson and Wendy Marie Martin, 313 E. State St., Athens, to Yagambaram Pillay, $190,000.
Daniel J. Harper, 2 Bryan Road, Athens, to Sarah Nicole Dennis and Douglas James Dennis, $240,000.
Jerry E., Nancy and Herbert L. Schul, 10.856 acres in Troy Twp., Sec. 25, to Herbert L. and Donna Schul, $20,000.
Randy K. Fulks, 6665 Ervin Road, Athens, to Levi Wickmann, $170,000.
Jennifer L. Dockham, 88 W. Franklin St., Nelsonville, to Christopher A. Souders, $94,200.
Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 37 Summit St., Glouster, to Michelle Everett-Tracey and Teresia Tracey, exempt.
Harry F. and Kathleen Love Living Trust dated March 25, 1993, to James Franklin Chaney, Jr. and Elnora Kathleen Chaney, Section 12, T 10, R 15, Ohio Company Purchase, Lee Twp., Athens County, Ohio, $46,000.
Robert S. Post, Jr. and Barbara A. Post, co-trustees, 39 First St., Athens, to Greg C. Nelson and Charissa L. Cannon, co-trustees, $137,000.
Isaac A. and Dana J. Sinift, 650 Doolittle Hill Road., Nelsonville, to Kendra Stanley-McNally, $200,000.
Carol Simpson, et.al., 81 acres on Hornsby Road, Troy Twp., to Herbert L. and Donna L. Schul, $52,250.
Alan Dale Ferguson, 990 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, to David J. Schuetzman, $42,000.
Sanford L. and Janet M. Golenberg, 24 Virginia Lane, Athens, to 24 Virginia Lane Athens, LLC, $277,500.
Gailen R. and Debra L. Shirley, 15695 Ohio 691, Nelsonville, Ohio, to Robert M. Smith, $245,000.
Nick Arza Linscott and Lisa K. Linscott, 16600 Hooper Ridge Road, Amesville, to Geoff and Michelle Greenfield, $230,000.
Sue Ann Lowry, mobile home, 5390 Gun Club Road, Athens, to Teather Morris, $35,000.
Claudia Rae Sheehan, 9676 Sand Ridge Road, Millfield, to The Athens Conservancy, $193,313.59.
The Ohio Land Company, LLC, 0 Frost Road, Tract A, Coolville, to William K. Allen, $75,000.
The Ohio Land Company, LLC, 0 Frost Road, Tract C, Coolville, to Seth Cramer and Michael Robers, $40,000.
April Thompson fka April Way, 22 May Ave., Chauncey, to Richard Way, gift with estimated value of $33,400.
Richard Holdcraft, six parcels on Town Street, Glouster, to Alvirta Everett, $3,000.
George Williams, storage building, 26500 Main St., Coolville, to Cole Welch, $16,000.
Delores F. Marks, 5745 Ireland Road, Coolville, to Aaron R. Springer, trustee, $90,000.
Jeanette Marie Barnes, 5458 Radford Road, Athens, to Barbara Elaine Edge and Sidney Hope Noffke, $167,000.
The Margaret L. Biehl and the William D. Biehl Trust, 202 Altamonte Dr., Athens, to Michael and Kathy Canterbury, $140,000.
Ted R., S. Kay and Todd M. Heck, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 1405, Athens, to Peter Saad, $97,000.
Wesley M. and Desiree N. Pierce, 792 Poplar St., Nelsonville, to Cameron M. and Kirstie A. Reid, $58,500.
Donald V. Cribbet, 5.002 acres on Sand Rock Ridge Road, Stewart, to Michael S. Duncan, $40,000.
Wesley M. and Desiree N. Pierce, 49 Grover St., Nelsonville, to Cameron M. and Kirstie A. Reid, $48,000.
Sheriff's sale, detached garage, 1031 Poplar St., Nelsonville, to DGC Properties, $4,170.05.
Glouster Community Bank, 25 State St., Amesville, to The Village Vault LLC, $92,000.
Donald Maiorana, commercial building, 4930 Factory Road, Albany, $47,000.
Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 615 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, to Rebecca Lyon and Kami D. Yeager, exempt.
Pamela K. and Gary L. Pratt, uninhabitable house, 4445 Johnson Hollow Road, Athens, to Deborah D. Bendler and Jeanne M. Stover, $23,000.
Benjamin R. and Leslie Sperry, 7930 Rolling Hills Dr., Athens, to Phillip L. Herrold and Emily H. Parker, successor trustees of the Richard E. Herrold Trust, $285,000.
