Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Tyson P. and Caryn M. Maikut, 717 E. High St., Nelsonville, to Clayton J. and Belle Buntemeyer, exempt.
John G. Rinaldi, Jr., trustee, 86 N. Shafer St. and 341/343 W. State St., Athens, to 4 Roy, Ltd., exempt.
Ohio Rural Properties, LLC, 28.71 acres on Route 56, New Marshfield, to Brian and Tara Rhea, $150,000.
Ralph M. and Brenda A. Hinton, 247 W. Union St., College Park Condos Unit C302, Athens, to Eve Ng, $130,000.
Conrad Zimmerman, 12 Campbell St., The Plains, to Jeffrey L. and Sheryl Linn Higgins, $40,000.
Nancy E. Pierce, 3025 S. Rodehaver Road, Guysville, to Joseph Steinbrecher and Gloria Goertner, $40,000.
Kyle J. and Devan J. Metz, 27550 Clark Road, Coolville, to Robert G. and Brynn E. Riordan, $200,000.
Elizabeth Ann Davidson, 165 E. State St., Athens, to Adam W. Mitchell, $200,000.
William E. and Michelle D. Harris, 15.87 acres on Adams Road, Rome Twp., Stewart, to Ed Conley, $27,777.
Athens Foundation Holding Co., LLC, 80 W. State St., Athens, to Bear with Philips, LLC, $95,000.
Morgan and Natalie Homan, 15 Poston Road, The Plains, to Andrew McMenemy and Cody Ross, $227,500.
Karen J. Smith and Christy C. Lee, 5251 Route 56, Athens, to Ryan J. and Kendra L. Donnelly, $175,000.
Brian J. and Stefanie L. Wisner, 1830 Sams Road, Albany, to Ashley and Anthony C. Hemminger, $350,000.
Plains Service Center, Inc., 110 N. Plains Road, The Plains, to Deputys Adventures, LLC, $165,000.
Stephen L. Blatt, Jr. and Rachael L. Blatt, 163 Old Coach Road, Athens, to May L.M. Bonnaud, $480,000.
Rafal Sokolowski and Ruriko Ginger Busch, 11 Woodside Dr., Athens, to Tracy E. Kitts and Tina L. Hall, $412,000.
Wayne D. Haning, Jr. and Angela D. Haning, 300 Highland Ave., Athens, to Levi Ridgeway, $228,000.
Alicia Lawhorn nka Alicia R. Woofter, 617 Walnut St., Nelsonville, to Hunter Properites and Investments LLC., $60,000.
ABR Outdoors, LLC, 6.252 acres on Rock Camp Road, Waterloo Twp., to Laura and Shaun Oliver, $48,000.
William Noble, 17208 Mill School Road, Guysville, to Tibby and Kenny Stepp, $32,610.
Radcliff Rentals, LLC, 24 Hickory St., Athens, to Brandewie Rentals, LLC, $95,000.
APEX Rentals, LLC, 91 Columbus Road, Athens, to Erika E. and Tara Gilts, $140,000.
Megan N. Minehart nka Megan N. King, 31 Westfield Place, Athens, to Rebecca Dingus, $195,000.
Paul T., Kenneth A. and Elsa P. Clever, 30 acres and farm buildings on Mush Run Road, Amesville, $120,000.
Michael L. and Helena S. Camechis, 17 Converse St., Chauncey, to Ethel M. Perry and Joseph T. Rutter, $3,590.
Yoichi Ishida and Marina Baldissera Pachetti, 249 Highland Ave., Athens, to Michael Wood and Dayna Clark, $245,000.
Wesley B. Ratko and Amy J. Lynch, 22 Fort St., Athens, to Nathanial D. and Shay L. Bellasea, $271,000.
Patrick O. Mayles, 10 acres on Swett Hollow Road, Millfield, to Jacob R. and Jesse Goettge, $30,000.
David E. Stoertz, 11580 Route 691, Nelsonville, to Ron and Tessica Addis, $80,000.
Christopher R. and Jonamaria G. Moberg, 103 W. 2nd St., The Plains, to James Giroski, $225,000.
Phillip Lucas, 17180 S. Canaan Road, Athens, to Robbie Hughey, $30,000.
Hocking Valley Bank aka The Hocking Valley Bank of Athens Company, 20 Stimson Ave., to Sandy Fan and Kevin Xiao, $245,000.
Herlihy Rentals, Inc., 1000 Columbia Road, Albany, to Herlihy Mayflower, LLC, $258,000.
James E. Edward, Jr., 3 Blair Court, Nelsonville, to Allyson S. and Daniel N. Hughes, $285,000.
Rachel D. Mace, executrix of estate of Susan Carol Dailey Mace, 5885 Radford Road, Athens, to Brian M. Perry, $120,000.
Carol Waszak, 4989 W. Clinton St., Albany, to Linda S. Milliken, $111,900.
Ideal Investment Group LLC, 102 N. Lancaster St., Athens, to Amanda Carriero and Trevor Heim, $194,000.
Eileen Williams, 3611 Saint John St., Nelsonville, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, trustee of Stanwich Mortgage, $46,667.
Brian T. and Charla K. Johnson, 6649 Frum Road, Athens, to Cody Sutton, $239,000.
Mike and Cathy Hunter, 999 Poplar St., Nelsonville, to Thomas E. Withers, Jr., $95,000.
Garrett Dye, 650 Riverfront Road, Coolville, to Danny Horn, $390,000.
Timothy Peacock, 20.155 acres on Stella Road, Millifield, to Mia Senza Diana, LLC, $60,465.
Roger A. Umstott, 175 Louise Lane, Athens, to Courtney M. Porter and Ryan S. Martin, $249,000.
Darrell E. Fawley, III and Lindsay Fawley, 6 Banbury Dr., Athens, to Carlos and Rebekah Mendez, $335,000.
Hoon Inc., two parcels on Herrold Avenue, Athens, to Mitchell Endick and Ann Dollenmeyer Endick, $87,500.
William S. and Amy Haddox, 2125 Clara Ave., Albany, to David Paul King and Patricia L. King, $205,000.
Catherine C. Stover, 31 Main St., Jacksonville, to Meghan Surbella, $78,000.
The Crabtree Family Trust, 1508 Carpenter Road, Albany, to Richard M. Elliott, $19,500.
Nancy S. Westfall, 543 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, to Kandace K. and David K. Loge, $30,000.
Brandon Waller, 10 acres on Lewis Road, Amesville, to Kasler Holdings 29 Main G, LLC, $19,000.
Donald A. and Terri L. Cook, Smoke Rise subdivision, lot 804, White Walnut Road, Glouster, to Paul E. and Angela M. Jewell, $4,800.
Todd J. Carroll, 13845 Swett Hollow Road, Millfield, to Diana Irwin, exempt.
Leah Garrison, 37 Lincoln St., Athens, to Bryan Joshua Kolpitcke and Stephanie Ann Kolpitcke, $205,000.
Karla Mitchell, executor of the estate of William A. Geiger, 0.31 acres on High Street, Jacksonville, $500.
William C. Kortier and Beth A. Longenecker, 27 Walnut Court, Athens, to Michael and Tracy Schaub, $496,000.
