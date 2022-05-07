Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
The Christian Church of Athens Ohio fka First Christian Church, 29 W. State St., Athens, to The Athens Historical Society and Museum dba Southeast Ohio History Center, exempt.
Timothy A. Smith II, 5259 Lee St., Albany, to Nicolle Marie Miller and Reuben Edward Miller, $177,000.
Fred M. and Kathy J. Wallace, 23900 Lake Road, Glouster, to Robert Arnold, $567,000.
Jane Ann Aanestad, 6 Virginia Lane, Athens, to Katherine Murto and Marshall Murto, $133,000.
Robert Beecher, 22 Grover St., Nelsonville, to Aaron Beecher, exempt.
Mary P. Parker, 27 and 29 Morgan St., Glouster, to Randall L. and Mary Paulette Ward, exempt.
Estate of Ruth Elaine Mather, 8627 Terrell Road, Athens, to Aaron H. Mather, exempt.
Greg Osborne, 190 W. Franklin St., Nelsonville, to Paul J. Kincaid, $3,500.
Shelia A. Young, 12 Walnut Court, Athens, to Dakota Hughes and Rebecca Hughes, $450,000.
John T. Rogers and Joshua L. Casto, 40 Forest Street, Athens, to Paul D. and Sarah T. Schneider, $380,000.
Phylis L. Gambill, 8327 Steinmeyer Road, New Marshfield, to Stephen and David Carder, exempt.
Nelsonville MOB LLC, 11 John Lloyd Evans Memorial Dr., Nelsonville, to OhioHealth Corp., exempt.
James Gordon Stewart and Zornitsa Vodenska, 187 N. Congress St., Athens, to Michael Chinn, $219,500.
Sheri L. Sorrell, 6151 Radford Road, Athens, to Jael and Kyler Springer, $248,500.
Colin and Kathleen Gabler, 59 Sunnyside Dr., to Andrew Fodor, $320,000.
The Trustees of The First Baptist Church of Athens, Ohio, 2 Ransom Road, Athens, to Fuh-Cherng Jeng and Fei-Chiung Yang, $186,600.
William Russell and Angela Keaton nka Angela Russell, 11885 Burr Oak Road, Glouster, to Kyle Austin Russell and Kaitlyn Rachelle Russell, $140,000.
Rachel Gratz, 20 Cherry St., Glouster, to Benjamin and Brian Browning, $15,000.
Samuel T. and Charles A. Hardy, 7453 State Route 78, Glouster, to Andrew T. Hardy, exempt.
Michael G. and Barbara E. Gilchrist and Brian K. Dailey, 3 parcels on Hennen Lane, Coolville, to Bret E. Richards and Charles S. Taylor.
Adam L. and Pamela J. Lanier, 247 W. Union St., Unit 102A, to Intelliwave Networks, LLC, $103,000.
Patsy J. Perry, 14 Andover Road, Athens, to Holly B. Ningard and James D. Green, $181,000.
Elizabeth C. Horton, 32 S. Plains Road, The Plains, to Kellye Blosser, $140,000
William W. Davidson Jr., 10 Berkley Dr., Athens, to MacKenzie Crawford and Clark Brinkman, $275,000.
Athens County Land Reutilization Corp., 15973 Millfield Road, Millfield, to Craig Dransfield, exempt.
Patricia Wilson, 11251 Peach Ridge Road, Athens, to Peter Reid and Lee Branner Reid, $150,000.
Mary Brown, 12 Pine Grove Dr., Nelsonville, to James Michael Jackson, exempt.
The Chadwell Family Trust by co-trustees, 0.717 acres on State Route 550, Amesville, to Dads3, LLC, $1,292.10
Mary Jane McGuire, 517 Jackson St., Nelsonville, to Billie Jean Hill, exempt.
Michael L. Crihfield Estate, 97 Washington St., Nelsonville, to Legacy Property Holding, Ltd., $155,000.
M&M Land Company, 5 acres on Sand Hill Road, Carthage Twp., to Cave Sanctuary, LLC, $23,000.
James T. Parish, 3228 Marshfield Road, Albany, to Jonathan Fluharty, $115,000.
Amber Holler nka Amber Holler Lee, 16 Grand Park Blvd., Athens, to Mary L. Tucker, $350,000.
Bryan L. and Brenda K. Christman, 960 E. State St., Athens, to RPG Management, LLC, $340,000.
Scott Michael Martin, 22950 Brimstone Road, Coolville, to Bradley and Bonnie Bishop, $25,000.
Joseph Lucas, 55 Mill St., Chauncey, to Ralph E. and Linda Ann Williams, $10,000.
Barbara J. Stanley, 27 Grand Park Blvd., Athens, to Marlena E. Scott, $245,600.
Athens County Land Reutilization Corp., 212 Madison St., Nelsonville, to White Oak Holdings, Ltd., exempt.
Scott A. and Patrick G. Tanner, co-trustees, 1 King Hollow Road, New Marshfield, to Jon K. Jiga, $39,000.
Harold Burns, 5368 Happy Hollow Road, Nelsonville, to Christy L. Wiseman, $12,500.
Edward J. Renzelli, 958 E. State St., Athens, to RPG Management, LLC, $565,000.
Cindy Cullison, 629 Walnut St., Nelsonville, to Prime Mover Rehab, LLC, on sale for delinquent taxes or assessments.
Roger Barrows, 10630 and 0 Lightfritz Ridge Road, New Marshfield, to Theodore C. Sanders Revocable Trust, $110,100.
Donald G. and Sally A. Linder, 40 Strouds Run Road, Athens, to Erin A. Rogers, $540,000.
Donald G. and Sally A. Linder, 2.16 acres on Strouds Run Road, Athens, to Erin A. Rogers, $20,000.
Frederick Shane Vincent, 12109 Harmony Road, Athens, to ABr Properties, LLC, $113,000.
Nostrant Rentals, LLC, 103 Converse St., Chauncey, to Jason R. Barnhart, $50,000.
JT Wildwood Enterprises, LLC, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 702, Athens, to Ellis Wyatt LLC, $105,000.
Douglas C. and Phyllis Field Baxter, 7616 Long Run Road, Athens, to Dody M. and Cory Waggoner, $290,000.
Arthur Hughes, 25 Grand Park Blvd., Athens, to Catherine Marshall, $100,000.
The Bank of New York Mellon, 2739 Spring St., Coolville, to Castle 2020 LLC, $14,100.
Jack Malone, 434 Adams St., Nelsonville, to John Davis, $99,000.
Hocking Valley Bank, an Ohio Banking Corp., a new survey of 0.245 acres including a house used as a commercial office, at State Route 682 and Hartman Road, The Plains, to Parfitt Properties, LLC., $202,000.
John J. and Ann I. Biancamano, 7032 Woodmere Dr., Athens, to Kevin L. Hines, $157,500.
Carley A. Cox, 17870 State Route 550, Amesville, to A&K Acres, LLC, $140,000.
Catherine L. Waxler and Deborah Darlene Gossard, 417 Pleasantview Ave., Nelsonville, to Catherine L. and John Waxler, $90,000.
Wendell White, 32 Mound St., Athens, to University Rentals 3 Corp., $83,000.
Lipshaben R. and Rakeshbhai Desai, 22 Castle Run Road, The Plains, to Megan E. and Zachariah J. Swope, $150,000.
Jennifer L. and Christopher J. Washko, 9650 Wood Road, Albany, to Jon E. and Jeannette E. Eckles, trustees, $350,000.
Roger A. Umstott, 6465 State Route 56, Athens, to Thomas J. Richardson, $30,000.
