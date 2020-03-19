The Athens County Engineer, Jeff Maiden, and the Ohio Department of Transportation are reporting high water on some of Athens County's roadways. Here is the list as of 12:30 p.m. on March 19.
- County Road 18 (Potter) — closed from route 550 to County Road 48 (New England)
- County Road 38 (Sand Rock) — closed from Route 550 to County Road 48 (New England)
- County Road 58 (Big Run) — closed from Featherstone Road to Haga Ridge Road
- County Road 1 (Carbondale) — closed from County Road 3 (Dowler Ridge) to Gabriel Hill Road
- County Road 109 (Beebe) — closed from county line to Frost Road
- County Road 58 (Frost) — closed from Frost Road to Smith Road
- Route 56 — closed from Vinton County line to Athens corporation limit
- Route 329 — closed from Route 144 to Route 550
- Route 356 — closed from Route 681 to Route 56
