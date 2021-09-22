The Athens County Title Office will be closed to the public on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. to perform a system upgrade. We will be open our regular hours on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
