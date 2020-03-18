The Athens County Treasurer's Office, located in the Athens County Courthouse Annex, remains open despite steps t close the courthouse and administrative building to the public.
Beginning Wednesday, the office will take payments via a secure box located in the elevator lobby of the courthouse annex building, 15 S. Court St. The lobby will be open during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Signage on the front door will direct visitors to the lobby.
Taxpayers can drop off property tax payments by inserting tax stubs and checks or money orders (please, no cash) into the box. Payments will be processed within one business day. If you need to pay by cash, call the office at 740-592-3231 to discuss the situation.
Bear in mind that since the first half collection is over and penalties for late payments already apply, no additional penalty for late payments will apply until August.
