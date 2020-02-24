The Athens County Veteran Service Commission will have a special meeting at the American Legion 21 on Monday, Feb.24 at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the upcoming office move and office furniture.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three vehicle crash results in serious injuries
- Meth traffickers busted in Nelsonville
- Disciplinary board recommends disbarment for Hocking attorney
- Chillicothe man charged with trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Tomcats advance to district finals
- Kent State gun girl vows to return to OU
- Crash injures two ODOT workers, closes Route 33 Friday
- Longtime Common Pleas Court Judge announces retirement
- Wayne National Forest announces prescribed burn
- The benefits — and challenges — of changing Ohio schools’ start times
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.