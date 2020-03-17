As novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to be of growing concern, The Athens County Veteran Service office will take all possible and appropriate measures to maintain safety while continuing to offer support to our veterans.
The office is closed to the public. Staff will remain available by phone (740-592-3216) and email (kspencer@athensoh.org, jwoods@athensoh.org, rhogsett@athensoh.org). We are still currently working to get into a working office. The following events have been changed:
- The Veterans Breakfast that was scheduled for this Wednesday March 18 is canceled.
- The spring ham give away scheduled for April 9 is canceled.
- Contract Travel with RSVP is limited to case-by-case basis. If you need a ride please call. This is based on urgency and driver availability. Surgery, Dialysis, C&P exams and Cancer treatments are priority.
