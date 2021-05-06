The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Athens County next week. Outlined work is weather permitting. Click on the route to see its location OHGO.com.
Woodlane Drive bridge replacement – A bridge replacement project is taking place on Woodlane Drive in Nelsonville. It is located over Monday Creek, between Pleasantview Avenue and Sylvania Avenue. The road is closed. The detour is Pleasantview Avenue to Fort Street to Hocking Street to Canal Street to Burr Oak Boulevard to Sylvania Avenue. Estimated completion: Aug. 1, 2021
SR 682 resurfacing – A resurfacing and curb ramp installation project is taking place on SR 682, between 4th Street and the U.S. 33 overpass bridge in The Plains. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: July 30, 2021
SR 691 resurfacing – A resurfacing project is taking place on SR 691, between SR 56 and Hocking Parkway (County Road 30). Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: July 30, 2021
