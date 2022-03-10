The following projects are anticipated to affect highways in Athens County. Outlined work is weather permitting. Click on each route to see its location OHGO.com.
U.S. 33 Landslide Repair - A landslide repair project is taking place on U.S. 33, between the Athens Corporation Limits and Pleasant Hill Road. The eastbound and westbound shoulders are closed. Estimated completion: Sept. 1, 2022
SR 329 Bridge Deck Overlay - A bridge deck overlay project begins on March 21 on SR 329, between Hocking Road (Township Road 1064) and Beebe Road (County Road 109). One lane will be closed. Temporary traffic signals and an 11.5 foot width restriction will be in place. Estimated Completion: Sept. 1, 2022
