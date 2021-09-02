The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Athens County. Outlined work is weather permitting. Each route's location is available on OHGO.com.
U.S. 33/Johnson Road Safety Improvement Project - The U.S. 33/Johnson Road intersection and median have been permanently closed. Beginning Sept. 13, the contractor will begin the process of removing pavement, installing guardrail and constructing a turnaround on Johnson Road. Estimated completion: Oct. 15.
State Route 13 bridge deck replacement - One lane of State Route 13 is closed between Truetown Road (County Road 93) and Monserat Road (Township Road 332) for a bridge deck replacement project. Temporary traffic signals are in place. Estimated completion: Oct. 1.
