The following projects are anticipated to impact highways in Athens County for the week of Aug. 23:
SR 13 bridge deck replacement - One lane of SR 13 is closed between Truetown Road (County Road 93) and Monserat Road (Township Road 332) for a bridge deck replacement project. Temporary traffic signals are in place. Estimated completion: October 1, 2021
Johnson Road/Route 33 connection closure - The junction at Johnson Road and US Route 33 will be closed permanently starting on Aug. 23. Left turns onto Johnson Road and right turns onto Route 33 will no longer be possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.