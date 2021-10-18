The next edition of Athens Curbside Conversation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 until 6:45 p.m. at Athens Armory Park. The meeting will focus on remote working within the city and county. A three-person panel will be in attendance to provide insight and background.
There will be no virtual attendance option for this event. As the event is being held outdoors, no masks will be required.
