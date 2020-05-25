The Communications Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet by conference call Wednesday, May 27, from 5:30-6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 26. You will be sent instructions on how to join.

