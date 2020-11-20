Beginning Thursday, Nov. 19, the Athens County Board of Elections is closed to the public due to the high volume of COVID-19 cases. This is in an effort to protect employees and practice social distancing. The office will be open for business by phone. Questions or inquires can be directed to 740-592-3201. Staff will be available by phone Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

