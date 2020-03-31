Tax Commissioner Jeff McClain announced Friday that Ohio will be following the federal government and IRS in extending the deadline to file and pay the state income tax.
The new deadline is July 15, an extension of approximately three months from the original deadline of April 15.
Commissioner McClain said the extension is intended to provide some relief to taxpayers and help offset some of the economic impact of the coronavirus and the public safety measures adopted to contain its spread.
As with the IRS extension, Ohio will be waiving penalty on tax due payments made during the extension. Also, thanks to a legislative agreement between Governor Mike DeWine and the General Assembly, there will be no interest charges on payments made during the extension.
The filing extension, and waiver of penalty and interest, will be available to those filing the Ohio individual income tax, the school district income tax, the pass-through entity tax, and to those taxpayers that have opted in to have the commissioner administer the municipal net profit tax through the state’s centralized filing system.
Individuals, estates, trusts and certain businesses making quarterly estimated income tax payments, have also been granted additional time to file and pay without penalty or interest. The first and second quarterly payments, normally scheduled for April 15 and June 15 for most taxpayers, have both been extended to July 15.
While the press release provides relief for individual tax payers and net profit filers opting to file directly with the Ohio Department of Taxation, extending each group’s filing and payment date to July 15, 2020, it could not provide equitable relief for those calendar year municipal net profit filers who continue to file directly with each municipality.
In an effort to create equitable treatment for these taxpayers, the City of Athens, has decided to allow the same extended due date for calendar year municipal net profit tax filers.
Therefore the due date for the 2019 Athens Income Tax Return is being extended until July 15, 2020. If you have questions please contact the Income Tax Department at 740-592-3337.
