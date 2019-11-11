The Athens Fire Department will be distributing free carbon monoxide detectors while supplies last. The detectors, one per household, will be given out at the main Athens fire station located at 61 Columbus Road. They are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. while supplies last.
The detectors are not code compliant for rentals per Athens City code.
If you have any questions feel free to contact the Athens Fire Department at 740-592-3301, or if you need help installing your detector call your local fire department.
