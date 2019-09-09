The Athens Fire Department will continue testing and flushing fire hydrants this week, through Sept. 13, in the near east neighborhood (from Stimson Avenue to Woodside Drive, and East State State to the bypass).

Hydrant testing will normally be done between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Water may be discolored after the testing is complete. A boil order is not usually issued, but the discoloration may affect laundry water.

Individuals may contact the Fire Department at 740-592-3301 or Water and Sewer Services at 740-593-7636 for further information. 

Load comments