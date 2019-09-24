The Athens Fire Department will continue testing and flushing fire hydrants this week, through Sept. 27, in the near east neighborhood — north and south of East State Street in the area from Stimson Avenue to the bypass, including Marietta Avenue, Arden Place, Patton Street, Ohio Avenue and Morris Avenue.
Hydrant testing will normally be done between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Water may be discolored after the testing is complete. A boil order is not usually issued, but the discoloration may affect laundry water.
Individuals may contact the Fire Department at 740-592-3301 or Water and Sewer Services at 740-593-7636 for further information.
